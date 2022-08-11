ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Addressing housing crisis in Westmoreland

American Rescue Plan Funds are finally being used in Westmoreland County. Commissioners Gina Cerilli Thrasher, Doug Chew and Sean Kertes, thank you for your preliminary work. You now have a moral obligation to spend the remaining $70 million to help those most devastated by the pandemic. Allocating funds toward blight...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Government
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh City Council Clerk Brenda Pree leaving city council

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, City Council President Theresa Kail Smith announced that City Clerk Brenda Pree would be leaving the city council. Pree accepted a position to serve as city clerk for Palm Springs, California. "We wish Brenda heartfelt congratulations and the best of luck in Palm Springs, Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14

The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Announces Resignations, Promotions, and Hirings

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met for a work session on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022, and approved the extending of Dr. Robert Kartychak, appointment as the district’s acting superintendent. His appointment was extended, effective. August 14, 2022. He was granted a leave of absence from his current position as the assistant high school principal.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Volunteers#Mental Health#The Boyce Park Committee#Allegheny County Council
Pennsylvania Almanac

Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project

BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County

State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 parcels transferred to redevelopment authority along 4th Avenue in Arnold

Arnold continues to benefit from a recent zoning change on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. Council on Tuesday night approved the transfer of five former residential parcels on that block to the city’s redevelopment authority for business use. Properties at 1339, 1341, 1349 and 1351 likely will be...
ARNOLD, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Hires Two New Teachers

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board approved the hiring of 2 teachers at Wednesday night’s deliberation meeting. Yolanda A. Meade was hired as a high school history teacher and her salary will be $55,962.00 . Brianna Colbert of Pittsburgh, PA was hired as the high school physical education teacher. Her salary will be $44,566.00 for Master’s Degree 1, step 3 @ $44,566.00.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Influx of young families stresses Freeport Area elementary classrooms

The Freeport Area School District continues to grapple with an influx of new families into the area and budgetary concerns. Several parents complained at Thursday’s school board meeting about plans to cut the number of first- and third-grade classes at Buffalo Elementary School from five to four. The school board voted unanimously to add two long-term substitute teachers for the school year at Buffalo Elementary to restore a fifth classroom.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District to form its own police force

Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aspinwall officials postpone vote to advertise controversial ordinance

A controversial ordinance limiting outdoor business activities in Aspinwall has been put on hold until September. Borough officials had planned to advertise what has been called the “hours of operation” ordinance at Wednesday night’s meeting. However, council President Tim McLaughlin announced they would not be taking action...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland transit touts rider gains

Ridership on Westmoreland County Transit Authority vehicles continues to rebound from a slump hastened by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said this week. Through the first seven months of 2022, the number of passengers traveling on Westmoreland’s public transportation bus system has increased to more than 12,800 per month. Overall,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night

Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29

Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
PENN HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy