Top reactions after Bengals lose to Cardinals in preseason opener
The Cincinnati Bengals learned much about the roster heading into the rest of the summer during Friday night’s x to the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason opener. Despite an early slew of injuries to the likes of Brandon Allen and some rough offensive line play, names like Chris Evans and — of course — Evan McPherson had big showings.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders are on a collision course this Sunday, with the Vikings looking to take off the right foot in the 2022 NFL preseason with a road win. With that said, here are three big predictions for the Vikings in this Week 1 preseason showdown in Las Vegas. Vikings […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Cincy Jungle
Anthony Munoz gives perspective on Bengals’ offensive line
It was no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line was not good enough last season. It was impossible not to hear about how they made a gigantic mistake taking wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the draft. It was also illustrated by quarterback Joe Burrow taking numerous hits the entire season.
Cardinals first to play Bengals in newly renamed Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the only teams in the NFL without a naming rights deal for their stadium, going with the name Paul Brown Stadium, named for the man who founded the team. But things have finally changed. The stadium officially was named Paycor Stadium this week before...
Cincy Jungle
Quinton Spain tweets picture of Cincinnati while Bengals lose to Cardinals
As the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night in their first preseason game, one former player saw the opportunity to show he is still available. That player is Quinton Spain, who played the last two seasons in the Queen City. According to his Twitter, he had downtown Cincinnati on his mind during tonight’s game.
Cincy Jungle
53 Man Roster Post Game 1 of the Pre-Season
WR-Boyd, Chase, Higgins, Taylor, Thomas, Morgan, Pryor. OL-Williams, Carman, Karras, Cappa, Collins, Smith, Volson, Hill, Adenijii, Prince. DL-Hendrickson, Reader, Hill, Hubbard, Ossai, Carter, Topou, Gunter, Sample, Kareem. LB-Wilson, Pratt, ADG, Bailey. CB-Awuzie, Apple, Hilton, Flowers, Taylor-Britt, Davis. S-Bates, Bell, Hill, Thomas, Henderson. ST-McPherson, Harris, Huber PR-Taylor KR-Evans. Still don't know...
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
6 winners and 4 losers from Bengals’ preseason loss to Cardinals
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action tonight, taking on the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game of the 2022 season. With virtually all starters in street clothes, this was a game that revealed depth, or lack thereof. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of Friday night’s contest.
Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Returns, Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Burrow was back under center for the Bengals on Sunday
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Cardinals second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals is set to get underway, so follow along in our latest open thread.
Cincy Jungle
Pooka Williams among 3 Bengals waived
Following their first preseason game, the Cincinnati Bengals have waived cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones and wide receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swaray and Jones are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as free agents in May. Williams, a first-year player, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2021.
Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6
Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
Look: Here's What Kyler Murray Did During First Cardinals Preseason Game
Even though Kyler Murray didn't suit up for the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener, he was allowed to contribute on offense. The coaching staff allowed the star quarterback to call plays towards the end of the game. Following the Cardinals' win on Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury provided his assessment of...
Cincy Jungle
What to watch for in Bengals’ first preseason game vs. Cardinals
The fans and virtually every starter for the Cincinnati Bengals will be doing the same thing during tonight’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. With Zac Taylor declaring all “entrenched” starters out for the game, plenty of eyes will be locked in on the plethora of roster hopefuls.
Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
NFL・
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
Cincy Jungle
The story of how Paul Brown Stadium became Paycor Stadium
Kroeger. Fifth Third Bank. Even Jungle Jim’s. But Paycor? Who would’ve thought an HR software company would end up buying the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium?. Okay, that’s it. That’s everyone who saw this coming outside the front office. So how did it all go...
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson shines as Bengals lose to Cardinals 36-23 in preseason
The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals both kicked off the preseason choosing to rest their starters, which means it became a huge game for those battling to climb the depth chart and make the team. It may not have been the most ideal way for Cincinnati to have their first...
Cincy Jungle
Brandon Allen among several Bengals injured in first half vs. Cardinals
Brandon Allen has been ruled out with a concussion. With training camp almost over, the Cincinnati Bengals have been fairly lucky thus far in terms of injuries. Unfortunately, that did not continue into the first preseason game, as quarterback Brandon Allen was among several players who suffered first-half injuries against the Arizona Cardinals.
Cincy Jungle
Cam Taylor-Britt could miss multiple weeks due to core injury
Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is apparently suffering from a core muscle injury, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The injury kept him out of tonight’s preseason opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Taylor-Britt, who the Bengals selected in the second-round (60th overall) of the 2022 NFL...
