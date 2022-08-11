ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders are on a collision course this Sunday, with the Vikings looking to take off the right foot in the 2022 NFL preseason with a road win. With that said, here are three big predictions for the Vikings in this Week 1 preseason showdown in Las Vegas. Vikings […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincy Jungle

Anthony Munoz gives perspective on Bengals’ offensive line

It was no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line was not good enough last season. It was impossible not to hear about how they made a gigantic mistake taking wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the draft. It was also illustrated by quarterback Joe Burrow taking numerous hits the entire season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Quinton Spain tweets picture of Cincinnati while Bengals lose to Cardinals

As the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night in their first preseason game, one former player saw the opportunity to show he is still available. That player is Quinton Spain, who played the last two seasons in the Queen City. According to his Twitter, he had downtown Cincinnati on his mind during tonight’s game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

53 Man Roster Post Game 1 of the Pre-Season

WR-Boyd, Chase, Higgins, Taylor, Thomas, Morgan, Pryor. OL-Williams, Carman, Karras, Cappa, Collins, Smith, Volson, Hill, Adenijii, Prince. DL-Hendrickson, Reader, Hill, Hubbard, Ossai, Carter, Topou, Gunter, Sample, Kareem. LB-Wilson, Pratt, ADG, Bailey. CB-Awuzie, Apple, Hilton, Flowers, Taylor-Britt, Davis. S-Bates, Bell, Hill, Thomas, Henderson. ST-McPherson, Harris, Huber PR-Taylor KR-Evans. Still don't know...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

6 winners and 4 losers from Bengals’ preseason loss to Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action tonight, taking on the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game of the 2022 season. With virtually all starters in street clothes, this was a game that revealed depth, or lack thereof. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of Friday night’s contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Pooka Williams among 3 Bengals waived

Following their first preseason game, the Cincinnati Bengals have waived cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones and wide receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swaray and Jones are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as free agents in May. Williams, a first-year player, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6

Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincy Jungle

What to watch for in Bengals’ first preseason game vs. Cardinals

The fans and virtually every starter for the Cincinnati Bengals will be doing the same thing during tonight’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. With Zac Taylor declaring all “entrenched” starters out for the game, plenty of eyes will be locked in on the plethora of roster hopefuls.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

The story of how Paul Brown Stadium became Paycor Stadium

Kroeger. Fifth Third Bank. Even Jungle Jim’s. But Paycor? Who would’ve thought an HR software company would end up buying the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium?. Okay, that’s it. That’s everyone who saw this coming outside the front office. So how did it all go...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Brandon Allen among several Bengals injured in first half vs. Cardinals

Brandon Allen has been ruled out with a concussion. With training camp almost over, the Cincinnati Bengals have been fairly lucky thus far in terms of injuries. Unfortunately, that did not continue into the first preseason game, as quarterback Brandon Allen was among several players who suffered first-half injuries against the Arizona Cardinals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Cam Taylor-Britt could miss multiple weeks due to core injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is apparently suffering from a core muscle injury, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The injury kept him out of tonight’s preseason opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Taylor-Britt, who the Bengals selected in the second-round (60th overall) of the 2022 NFL...
CINCINNATI, OH

