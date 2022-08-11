The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders are on a collision course this Sunday, with the Vikings looking to take off the right foot in the 2022 NFL preseason with a road win. With that said, here are three big predictions for the Vikings in this Week 1 preseason showdown in Las Vegas. Vikings […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO