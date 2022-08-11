Read full article on original website
The Cardonas Renew Their Vows, Nick Gage Slices Matt Cardona With A Pizza Cutter At GCW Homecoming
The Cardonas renewed their love at GCW Homecoming, but their special day ended on a sour note. Eight months after their wedding, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renewed their vows at The Showboat in Atlantic City. On the second night of the event on August 14, the couple held a...
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard
Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE
Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Matt Cardona: Blake Christian Is A Stiff And Unsafe Worker, He Should Be Banned From The Business
Matt Cardona wants Blake Christian out of the wrassling biz. Game Changer Wrestling fans can expect the re-emergence of Matt Cardona in their promotion soon, as the star is set to return this Sunday at Day Two of Homecoming to renew his wedding vows with Chelsea Green. The last time Cardona appeared in the promotion was back in June, where Blake Christian practically jobbed him out at the Cage Of Survival event.
WWE Rivals Preview, Carmelo Hayes Shouts Out Hit Row, Latest SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 13, 2022:. - WWE content will continue on A&E Network tomorrow with an episode of Biography about D-Generation X and an episode of WWE Rivals centered around Triple H and Mick Foley. You can see a preview for the latter in the video above.
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw And Smackdown After Summerslam
- AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari. - Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms. - Liv Morgan Interview & Women's Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan. - Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie...
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Ronda Rousey Suggests WWE Uses 'Fine' Money She Paid To Help With 'Budget Cuts'
Ronda Rousey wants WWE to put her money to good use. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Rousey showed up following her "suspension" and dumped a bag of cash on a table, paying her "fine" that was for an undisclosed amount. "Being the baddest gets expensive, but I can afford it," she...
AEW Fight Forever News: Story Mode, Who Made The Cover Art, Minigames
AEW revealed their Fight Forever game cover, which we've gained some more information about. Fightful Select learned that THQ Nordic's team designed the cover, as opposed to All Elite Wrestling's graphics team. People within AEW didn't even know until the cover was leaked the day before that the cover athletes would be featured, and that goes for the actual athletes themselves.
Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful
Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting
No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
Deonna Purrazzo Praises NXT Tag Team, Hopes To See Two New Knockouts Form A Team
Deonna Purrazzo talks about the formation of VXT on IMPACT Wrestling television and gives some praise to an NXT women's tag team that has been broken through on NXT 2.0. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are VXT. now, on IMPACT TV, they have been given the opportunity to make an impact in the tag team division, similar to how they wanted to do when they were both in NXT.
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11): Street Profits, Theory, Ricochet In Action
WWE held its WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 11. The event streamed on YouTube. Full results are below. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11) - Gabriel Iglesias is the special guest host. Mayor...
