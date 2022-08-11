ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting

In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H

The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal

Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard

Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE

Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Matt Cardona: Blake Christian Is A Stiff And Unsafe Worker, He Should Be Banned From The Business

Matt Cardona wants Blake Christian out of the wrassling biz. Game Changer Wrestling fans can expect the re-emergence of Matt Cardona in their promotion soon, as the star is set to return this Sunday at Day Two of Homecoming to renew his wedding vows with Chelsea Green. The last time Cardona appeared in the promotion was back in June, where Blake Christian practically jobbed him out at the Cage Of Survival event.
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
WWE
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw And Smackdown After Summerslam

- AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari. - Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms. - Liv Morgan Interview & Women's Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan. - Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie...
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling

Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent

Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
AEW Fight Forever News: Story Mode, Who Made The Cover Art, Minigames

AEW revealed their Fight Forever game cover, which we've gained some more information about. Fightful Select learned that THQ Nordic's team designed the cover, as opposed to All Elite Wrestling's graphics team. People within AEW didn't even know until the cover was leaked the day before that the cover athletes would be featured, and that goes for the actual athletes themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful

Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting

No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
Deonna Purrazzo Praises NXT Tag Team, Hopes To See Two New Knockouts Form A Team

Deonna Purrazzo talks about the formation of VXT on IMPACT Wrestling television and gives some praise to an NXT women's tag team that has been broken through on NXT 2.0. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are VXT. now, on IMPACT TV, they have been given the opportunity to make an impact in the tag team division, similar to how they wanted to do when they were both in NXT.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
