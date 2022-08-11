Out of all the Kansas City Chiefs rookies, the one that seems to be getting the most hype this training camp is seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco. Isiah Pacheco was drafted 251st overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and despite being one of the last picks in the entire draft—let alone the Kansas City Chiefs’ draft—he has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects on the team. That’s saying a lot given the Chiefs had two first-round picks among their stash of high-round selections and other rookies such as wide receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback Joshua Williams have been making highlight reel plays in the preseason.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO