Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […]
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Is the Isiah Pacheco hype justified?

Out of all the Kansas City Chiefs rookies, the one that seems to be getting the most hype this training camp is seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco. Isiah Pacheco was drafted 251st overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and despite being one of the last picks in the entire draft—let alone the Kansas City Chiefs' draft—he has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects on the team. That's saying a lot given the Chiefs had two first-round picks among their stash of high-round selections and other rookies such as wide receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback Joshua Williams have been making highlight reel plays in the preseason.
FanSided

Shane Buechele has up and down day in Chiefs preseason opener

Quarterback Shane Buechele played the majority of snaps for the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason loss to the Bears and had both good and bad moments. Second-year quarterback Shane Buechele played the plurality of snaps among Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks in the preseason loss to the Chicago Bears before being replaced by rookie Dustin Crum halfway through the third quarter. He finished the day with 12 completions on 19 attempts for 99 yards plus 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also took a sack for a 12-yard loss after Bears rookie pass rusher Dominique Robinson went practically untouched off the edge.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 8-13-2022

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will get their legs warm as they meet in preseason action at Soldier Field. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Bears prediction and pick.  The preseason is always a tricky animal. Teams are attempting to get their feet wet while not revealing their full deck […]
