MMA Fighter Runs Across Stage & Drop Kicks The Hell Out Of Other Fighter During Face Off
We all love the face-offs before a big boxing or UFC match, as we all are dying for the two contenders to start slugging it out right then and there. Of course, it never happens, and they leave the fighting for the ring. However, every now and then shit hits...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
Claressa Shields would love to box Amanda Nunes – then get inside the cage 'but it would be in two years'
Claressa Shields is willing to fight Amanda Nunes twice – once in each of their sports. Ahead of her upcoming boxing match against Savannah Marshall on Sept. 10, Shields was asked about a potential fight with UFC dual-champion Nunes and she was all for it. But Shields reminded everyone...
MMA Fighting
Austin Vanderford
Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:25. LIVE! Bellator 284 Streaming Updates, Complete Results. by Drake Riggs MMAmania.com Aug 12, 2022, 11:07pm EDT. Complete Bellator 284 results, full fight card updates for "Gracie vs. Yamauchi"-led event TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) from Sanford Pentagon in...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’
Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
ESPN
UFC president Dana White not planning fighter raises: 'These guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid'
UFC president Dana White says fighter pay in the organization won't change dramatically while he is in his current position, telling GQ in a video published Thursday that he believes fighters "get paid what they're supposed to get paid." The topic of fighter pay has been a hot-button issue in...
MMA Fighting
All-time Bellator submission king Goiti Yamauchi honored to fight Gracie at Bellator 284
Goiti Yamauchi is honored to take on fellow jiu-jitsu specialist Neiman Gracie at Bellator 284. First, it’s because he gets to headline his first Bellator main event against a top-ranked opponent. Second, it’s because he can make a statement in a new weight class by submitting someone from the legendary Gracie clan.
MMA Fighting
Video: Flying knee sends fighter face-first to canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129
Featherweight Desmond Monabat picked up his first professional win in highlight-reel style with a flying knee that sent his opponent, David Loureiro, face-first to the canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129. In a video clip released by UFC Fight Pass, Loureiro advances on Monabat before being caught by surprise. Instantly, he’s knocked...
Kamaru Usman Blasts USADA For ‘Stupid’ Early Morning Visit
Kamaru Usman was not happy with USADA this week. The UFC’s anti-doping program, USADA, has had several examples of being ridiculous to the UFC athletes. Recently, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that USADA tested him hours before his second title fight with Max Holloway, which really altered his performance. The champ...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video
The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Khabib responds ‘arrogance’ accusation, believes ‘pressure’ affecting Charles Oliveira
It’s no secret that Charles Oliveira didn’t want to fight Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani wrestler has undoubtedly earned the next shot, but the Brazilian (sort of) champion instead chased the money fight vs. Conor McGregor. He also did not want to give Makhachev something of a home field advantage by fighting him in Abu Dhabi, but lo and behold, Oliveira vs. Makhachev is booked as the main event at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Dubai.
MMA Fighting
Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore in the works for Oct. 29 UFC event
Middleweights Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore are targeted to meet this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Fremd and Gore is in the works for the UFC’s event on Oct. 29 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the 185-pound bout where both fighters will be seeking their first UFC wins.
stillrealtous.com
Another WWE Star Expected To Get A Name Change
Name changes have become quite common in WWE over the last few years with some stars taking on new names and others having their names shortened to one word. Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza had their names shortened to Humberto and Angel last year when they came together to form the Los Lotharios tag team, but Angel recently indicated on Twitter that he would be adding Garza back to his name.
WWE・
UFC targets Max Griffin vs. Tim Means for Oct. 29 event
Welterweight fan favorites will throw down in October. Max Griffin (18-9 MMA, 6-7 UFC) vs. Tim Means (32-13-1 MMA, 14-10 UFC) is in the works for a UFC Fight Night event Oct. 29 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA...
