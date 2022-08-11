ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Larry Brown Sports

Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing

The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday

Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”

Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
UFC
Person
Deanna Bennett
Person
Neiman Gracie
Person
Justine Kish
Person
Goiti Yamauchi
MMA Fighting

Austin Vanderford

Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:25. LIVE! Bellator 284 Streaming Updates, Complete Results. by Drake Riggs MMAmania.com Aug 12, 2022, 11:07pm EDT. Complete Bellator 284 results, full fight card updates for "Gracie vs. Yamauchi"-led event TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) from Sanford Pentagon in...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’

Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
UFC
#Sanford Pentagon#Boxing#Combat#Mma Fighting
MMA Fighting

Video: Flying knee sends fighter face-first to canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129

Featherweight Desmond Monabat picked up his first professional win in highlight-reel style with a flying knee that sent his opponent, David Loureiro, face-first to the canvas at Tuff-N-Uff 129. In a video clip released by UFC Fight Pass, Loureiro advances on Monabat before being caught by surprise. Instantly, he’s knocked...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Kamaru Usman Blasts USADA For ‘Stupid’ Early Morning Visit

Kamaru Usman was not happy with USADA this week. The UFC’s anti-doping program, USADA, has had several examples of being ridiculous to the UFC athletes. Recently, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that USADA tested him hours before his second title fight with Max Holloway, which really altered his performance. The champ...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video

The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Khabib responds ‘arrogance’ accusation, believes ‘pressure’ affecting Charles Oliveira

It’s no secret that Charles Oliveira didn’t want to fight Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani wrestler has undoubtedly earned the next shot, but the Brazilian (sort of) champion instead chased the money fight vs. Conor McGregor. He also did not want to give Makhachev something of a home field advantage by fighting him in Abu Dhabi, but lo and behold, Oliveira vs. Makhachev is booked as the main event at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Dubai.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore in the works for Oct. 29 UFC event

Middleweights Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore are targeted to meet this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Fremd and Gore is in the works for the UFC’s event on Oct. 29 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the 185-pound bout where both fighters will be seeking their first UFC wins.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Another WWE Star Expected To Get A Name Change

Name changes have become quite common in WWE over the last few years with some stars taking on new names and others having their names shortened to one word. Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza had their names shortened to Humberto and Angel last year when they came together to form the Los Lotharios tag team, but Angel recently indicated on Twitter that he would be adding Garza back to his name.
WWE

