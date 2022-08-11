ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

97.5 WOKQ

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 WCYY

Tour This 100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture

Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman who, according to Roadtrippers, wanted to test the sturdiness of newspapers as a building material and see how long we could still read words on the paper years later with running water and electricity.
ROCKPORT, MA
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
NORTH READING, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride

We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
BEVERLY, MA
WMTW

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
WAYLAND, MA
Merv Griffin
nshoremag.com

13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport

Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Haverhill (MA)

Near the New Hampshire border and connected to Boston by the namesake MBTA commuter line, Haverhill is a city with a lot of recreation space within its limits. There’s a ski area ten minutes from downtown, as well as a cluster of lakes home to a hilltop castle from the 1870s.
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
WESTFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

