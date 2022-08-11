BALTIMORE -- Two months after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder, authorities said Thursday.Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Tyrone Walker the evening of June 5 in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Davenport is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearm offenses in the case, according to a search of court records.The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 5. Patrol officers called to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue found Walker shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led police to zero in on Davenport, who was taken into custody Aug. 4 in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.

