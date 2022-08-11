ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
WNYT

Judge: Prosecutor Mosby violated gag order with online post

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge held Baltimore’s top prosecutor in contempt of court on Friday, finding that she willfully violated a gag order with an Instagram comment about a high-profile murder case involving a defendant set to be tried a fifth time. Circuit Judge John Nugent fined city...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars

Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marilyn Mosby
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, arrested in deadly Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two months after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder, authorities said Thursday.Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Tyrone Walker the evening of June 5 in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Davenport is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearm offenses in the case, according to a search of court records.The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 5. Patrol officers called to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue found Walker shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led police to zero in on Davenport, who was taken into custody Aug. 4 in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

A spate of shootings in Baltimore on Friday left four people dead, one injured

BALTIMORE -- Another round of violent shootings rattled Baltimore residents on Friday. The shootings sent officers and detectives scouring for evidence in various parts of the city during a 16-hour period.By the end of the day, homicide detectives had investigated four shootings that killed four people and injured another person.The shootings started early in the morning. A 54-year-old man was shot in Southwest Baltimore around 4:45 a.m. His gunshot injuries were so severe that homicide detectives were asked to assist with the investigation into the shooting, police said.Several hours later, around 1:15 p.m., someone shot a 33-year-old man in Northeast Baltimore. He...
BALTIMORE, MD

