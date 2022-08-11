ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Pet of the week: Bingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Bingo!. He's a five-month-old kitten who was rescued from the streets of Las Vegas. Bingo is friendly with humans and loves to play and cuddle. He'll be ready for adoption through his rescuers at Community Cat Angels soon. To adopt Bingo, visit the Community Cat Angels website or Facebook page.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Pahrump, NV
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Volunteers#Vfw#Canned Fruit#Charity#Vfw Food Bank#Veterans Food Bank#Vfw Post
wdfxfox34.com

The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV

Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years

The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy