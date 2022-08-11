Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegan Food Bank seeks change, nutrition assistance
A Las Vegas woman has set out to make a change in the community by offering something no one else has -- free vegan food. The Las Vegan Food Bank is dishing out help in the form of produce and grains.
Pet of the week: Bingo
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Bingo!. He's a five-month-old kitten who was rescued from the streets of Las Vegas. Bingo is friendly with humans and loves to play and cuddle. He'll be ready for adoption through his rescuers at Community Cat Angels soon. To adopt Bingo, visit the Community Cat Angels website or Facebook page.
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Power outage in Moapa Valley impacts thousands
Many cities north of Las Vegas were left with no power for nearly half a day. Not only a problem for homes but also businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas animal shelter reduces adoption fees in August
This month, the Henderson Animal Care and Control shelter is hosting a special half-price adoption offering reduced fees, after a recent increase brought the shelter to over capacity.
Henderson woman turned 100 years old
Bonnie Sheffler is a Henderson woman who turned 100 years old on Thursday, she was surprised by family and the city with a drive by.
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
news3lv.com
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tacos La Carreta, Subway, and farmers market vendors on Dirty Dining
On this week's Dirty Dining: Tacos La Carreta, Tacos El Tapatio, Subway, 4D Commissary and two farmer's market vendors.
news3lv.com
Valley residents upset Republic Services will reduce trash removal service
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some valley residents are upset to hear their trash service will soon be cut back, but Republic Services says anyone affected was receiving extra service this whole time. A notice from Republic Services is circulating on social media, prompting residents who have both to choose...
Neighborhood flooding causes complaints after residents hit twice in weeks
Thursday night's heavy rain, flooded areas of town however one community told 8 News Now that this has happened more than once and it should not have happened the first time.
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lasvegasnm.gov
PSA Aug 12, 2022 The potable water standpipe located at 905 12th Street will be closed
Due to the current water situation, the potable water standpipe locates at 905 12th Street will be closed until further notices. The City of Las Vegas is currently in stage 7 water restrictions and must minimize water usage. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact the City of Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rain impact at one Las Vegas apartment complex is causing trouble for many residents living there. We’ve been out at Karen West Apartments multiple times this monsoon season where some tenants have been dealing with different leaks and other issues. Residents say they’re...
Dramatic COVID-19 improvement brings Clark County to ‘low’ designation
In the span of two weeks, the COVID-19 situation has improved so much that Clark County has moved from "high" community level to "low," according to the CDC.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Coyote killing cat in east Las Vegas valley prompts awareness of pet safety
Keeping your pets safe from coyotes. An east valley resident has a warning to pet owners after she lost her cat in a coyote attack and it was all caught on security camera.
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Fox5 KVVU
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
Comments / 0