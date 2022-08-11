ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
ORANGE, TX
Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students

BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
BEAUMONT, TX
Judge McDaniel lifting Hardin County burn ban, urges public to use caution

HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's issuing an order lifting the Hardin County burn ban, effective at 5 p.m. Thursday. He urges the public to use extreme caution when doing outdoor burning, especially for people who live in Village Mills, Wildwood, Votaw and Thicket, where less rain has fallen and the drought remains severe.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old

GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster

BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
BRIDGE CITY, TX

