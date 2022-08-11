ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Makes Major Decision About Judges for Season 21

So, curious about the American Idol judging panel? Did ABC tweak the lineup? Or did producers keep it all status quo, thinking there’s no need to break up the band?. TV Line reported Thursday that all three judges, plus host Ryan Seacrest are coming back for the 21st season. That means you’ll get another heavy dose of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
TVLine

Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC

Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
FanSided

Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?

Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
Us Weekly

‘Sam & Cat’ Drama Explained: Jennette McCurdy’s Comments About Ariana Grande, Salary Disputes and More

Nightmare at Nickelodeon? In her August 2022 memoir, Jennette McCurdy opened up about her experience filming the series Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande. “What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” McCurdy recalled in an excerpt from […]
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
FanSided

When will Magnum PI Season 5 start filming?

Before we can get the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere on NBC, we need the season to start filming. When is that going to begin in Hawaii?. The great news is Magnum PI has been saved. The fifth season is going to happen, but it’s on a new network. NBC has landed the rights to the series, and the network renewed the series for two 10-episode seasons with room for more.
