‘American Idol’ Makes Major Decision About Judges for Season 21
So, curious about the American Idol judging panel? Did ABC tweak the lineup? Or did producers keep it all status quo, thinking there’s no need to break up the band?. TV Line reported Thursday that all three judges, plus host Ryan Seacrest are coming back for the 21st season. That means you’ll get another heavy dose of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC
Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
EW.com
Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, and more return for American Horror Story season 11
Get ready for another round of American Horror Story because the new season 11 cast are coming out of the woodworks. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Sandra Bernhard, and Isaac Powell are returning for the new story, alongside franchise newcomers Joe Mantello, and Charlie Carver, EW has learned.
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?
Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
‘Sam & Cat’ Drama Explained: Jennette McCurdy’s Comments About Ariana Grande, Salary Disputes and More
Nightmare at Nickelodeon? In her August 2022 memoir, Jennette McCurdy opened up about her experience filming the series Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande. “What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house,” McCurdy recalled in an excerpt from […]
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
When will Magnum PI Season 5 start filming?
Before we can get the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere on NBC, we need the season to start filming. When is that going to begin in Hawaii?. The great news is Magnum PI has been saved. The fifth season is going to happen, but it’s on a new network. NBC has landed the rights to the series, and the network renewed the series for two 10-episode seasons with room for more.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’
Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
