College Football News

West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
NJ.com

HS football preview, 2022: Everything so far, with more dropping daily

Kickoff for the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey is just a couple of weeks away. Week 0 begins on Aug. 26, with plenty of marquee games before the rest of the state gets going the following week. Teams have been hitting the practice field, and NJ.com’s football staff has been rolling out preview content this week and will continue posting content in the weeks to come.
Beaver County Times

Aliquippa's Antonyo "Sunny" Anderson aims to keep defying the odds

ALIQUIPPA ― Sunny Anderson doesn't spend much time reflecting upon what his life was like last summer. While for many, 365 days can seem like just a few brief moments in the past, for Anderson, it's essentially a life time. That's because last summer, Anderson wasn't spending his time at the pool with friends or in the weight room getting stronger like he is now. At this time last year, he was just learning how to walk again.
