ALIQUIPPA ― Sunny Anderson doesn't spend much time reflecting upon what his life was like last summer. While for many, 365 days can seem like just a few brief moments in the past, for Anderson, it's essentially a life time. That's because last summer, Anderson wasn't spending his time at the pool with friends or in the weight room getting stronger like he is now. At this time last year, he was just learning how to walk again.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO