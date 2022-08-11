Read full article on original website
Related
El Paso student wins first place in International art competition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
EPCC Board of Trustees & President Recognized for Equity Work
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) named El Paso Community College (EPCC) as the 2022 Western Region Equity Award honoree. This award recognizes exemplary commitment by a governing board and president of an ACCT member two-year postsecondary institution board to achieve equity in the college’s education programs and services and in the administration and delivery of those programs and services.
Del Valle Fire Tech alumni graduate from EPFD Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has announced that three former Del Valle School students, who helped launched the DV Fire Tech program at the school in 2016, are graduating from the El Paso Fire Department. The graduates names are Arturo de la Rosa, and brother-sister duo Jackie Morales and George […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
National Night Out event draws crowds
Hundreds of Las Crucens, including local law enforcement officials and community leaders, participated in the Aug. 2 National Night Out celebration on Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. National Night Out “promotes drug and crime prevention, strengthens community relations and encourages neighborhood camaraderie,” the Las Cruces Police Department said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
El Paso author wins screenwriting award
EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
KVIA
What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes
EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU Upward Bound program gets $5.2 million federal grant
In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance (CLA), saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students in grades nine-12 and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County and beyond.
Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Country star Frank Ray to visit Las Cruces schools, donate school supplies, perform
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray will be in the city of crosses to visit some schools, donate supplies and perform. Ray is a former 10-year police officer, Texas chart-topper, and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement.
elpasomatters.org
Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million
Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond
EL PASO, Texas -- One group in El Paso is trying to collect enough signatures to allow El Paso county voters to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center. Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said under a new state law, voters are allowed have this The post Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘Listen to Your Art’ with the Las Cruces Museum of Art
The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture with the Museum of Art is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, on Zoom. Cleopatra Arevalo will present “Hannah Höch in the shadow of the Third Reich.” Please use the following link, meeting ID, and passcode to access the lecture on Zoom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lascrucesbulletin.com
Third Dunkin’ Donuts location in Las Cruces opens on Valley Drive
Dunkin’ Donuts opened a third location in Las Cruces, at 1159 S. Valley Drive, in July. The new location, at the intersection of Valley Drive and Avenida de Mesilla, features both walk-in and drive-thru service. It joins Dunkin’ Donuts other Las Cruces locations at 2527 N. Main St. and...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
How It All Started at Licon Dairy Farm: Showing a Lovely Legacy
It is safe to say everyone in El Paso has a special place in their hearts for Licon Dairy Farm. I don't know about you, but when I hear the name, I flashback to my childhood days. But this shouldn't just happen to me, I am sure other El Pasoans...
elpasoheraldpost.com
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Unveils its Over $3 Million Dollar Labor & Delivery Renovation
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveiled its over $3 million dollar renovation project on its Labor and Delivery Unit to modernize and improve the overall experience for laboring moms and families. The latest renovation on its Labor and Delivery Unit now offers patients beautifully renovated suites with private bathrooms...
Dutch Bros Continues El Paso Expansion with Planned Chelmont Location
If you're a coffee connoisseur and you live or work around the Chelmont area in central El Paso, you’ll be happy to know Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to your side of town, too. State documents posted online show the Oregon-based coffee chain -- already in the process of...
Radio Business Report
Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence
Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town
CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0