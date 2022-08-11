ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso student wins first place in International art competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPCC Board of Trustees & President Recognized for Equity Work

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) named El Paso Community College (EPCC) as the 2022 Western Region Equity Award honoree. This award recognizes exemplary commitment by a governing board and president of an ACCT member two-year postsecondary institution board to achieve equity in the college’s education programs and services and in the administration and delivery of those programs and services.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Del Valle Fire Tech alumni graduate from EPFD Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has announced that three former Del Valle School students, who helped launched the DV Fire Tech program at the school in 2016, are graduating from the El Paso Fire Department. The graduates names are Arturo de la Rosa, and brother-sister duo Jackie Morales and George […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

National Night Out event draws crowds

Hundreds of Las Crucens, including local law enforcement officials and community leaders, participated in the Aug. 2 National Night Out celebration on Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. National Night Out “promotes drug and crime prevention, strengthens community relations and encourages neighborhood camaraderie,” the Las Cruces Police Department said in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Health
City
Santa Teresa, NM
KVIA

El Paso author wins screenwriting award

EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts. Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel. Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes

EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU Upward Bound program gets $5.2 million federal grant

In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance (CLA), saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students in grades nine-12 and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County and beyond.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Linus Mental Health#Health Center#Assisted Living#General Health#Diseases#Healthcare Awards#Memorial Medical Center#Palmas Palmitas Pre K#Dona#Dnp#Acosta Medical Clinic#Casa Bella Memory Care
elpasomatters.org

Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million

Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond

EL PASO, Texas -- One group in El Paso is trying to collect enough signatures to allow El Paso county voters to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center.  Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said under a new state law, voters are allowed have this The post Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘Listen to Your Art’ with the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next “Listen to Your Art” lecture with the Museum of Art is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, on Zoom. Cleopatra Arevalo will present “Hannah Höch in the shadow of the Third Reich.” Please use the following link, meeting ID, and passcode to access the lecture on Zoom.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
lascrucesbulletin.com

Third Dunkin’ Donuts location in Las Cruces opens on Valley Drive

Dunkin’ Donuts opened a third location in Las Cruces, at 1159 S. Valley Drive, in July. The new location, at the intersection of Valley Drive and Avenida de Mesilla, features both walk-in and drive-thru service. It joins Dunkin’ Donuts other Las Cruces locations at 2527 N. Main St. and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
Radio Business Report

Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence

Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.
CHAMBERINO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy