Read full article on original website
Related
elpasomatters.org
Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million
Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
lascrucesbulletin.com
General election Ballot includes state bond issues, proposed constitutional amendments
All New Mexico voters will cast ballots on three statewide bond issues and three proposed constitutional amendments during the Nov. 8 general election. Facilities in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County will receive a substantial amount of funding for a number of projects at New Mexico State University and other facilities in Las Cruces of projects if voters statewide approve three general obligation bond questions.
Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond
EL PASO, Texas -- One group in El Paso is trying to collect enough signatures to allow El Paso county voters to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center. Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said under a new state law, voters are allowed have this The post Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Republican Jeremy Gay: Crime is the issue in the AG’s race
The “single, laser-focused issue” in the race to be New Mexico’s next attorney general (AG) is crime, Republican Jeremy Gay said during a July 29 campaign stop in Las Cruces. If he is elected, Gay said his first priority as AG will be to conduct an analysis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU Upward Bound program gets $5.2 million federal grant
In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance (CLA), saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students in grades nine-12 and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County and beyond.
Judge urges caution but won’t stop Americans from going to Juarez despite violence
Border crossings nearly empty following cartel attacks in Mexico; additional details surface on victims
cbs7.com
El Paso County school districts still struggling with bus driver shortage; offering incentives for drivers
The Legacy Rebels are pursuing their 5th straight district title. Highly touted junior quarterback Marcos Davila will look to lead a new cast of characters on offense. As the new school year starts for students in MISD and ECISD the threat for germs and diseases are greater for certain students in the district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Radio Business Report
Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence
Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
cbs4local.com
Over 30 human smuggling cases in El Paso thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30 dangerous...
Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation
El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
KVIA
Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez
EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town
CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.
Crime of Week: El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek to ID hit-and-run driver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s Eastside. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. On Tuesday, July 19, a 64-year-old man crossed the 3400 block of […]
lascruces.com
Bureau of Land Management Camping Update
Everyone loves the great outdoors and camping is a great outdoor recreational activity. Whether it be using a tent, caravan, motorhome, primitive structure, or no shelter at all, camping offers participants to leave urban areas and civilization and enjoy nature while spending one or several nights outdoors usually at a campsite or in a dispersed camping area outside of a designated campground. The Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District offers camping in both designated campgrounds and dispersed camping areas.
epwater.org
Pay raise helps fill call center seats
El Paso Water’s Customer Service Department is in transition. A wage bump in June from $11 to $17 is jolting job seekers into giving the utility’s call center a second look. EPWater boosted wages in response to staffing shortages and a new customer information system that created a...
Comments / 0