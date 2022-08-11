ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

elpasomatters.org

Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million

Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

General election Ballot includes state bond issues, proposed constitutional amendments

All New Mexico voters will cast ballots on three statewide bond issues and three proposed constitutional amendments during the Nov. 8 general election. Facilities in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County will receive a substantial amount of funding for a number of projects at New Mexico State University and other facilities in Las Cruces of projects if voters statewide approve three general obligation bond questions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond

EL PASO, Texas -- One group in El Paso is trying to collect enough signatures to allow El Paso county voters to decide on a $345 million dollar bond issue for University Medical Center.  Karla Sierra, the grassroots engagement director of The Libre Initiative, said under a new state law, voters are allowed have this The post Group trying to raise enough signatures for voters to decide on UMC $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Republican Jeremy Gay: Crime is the issue in the AG’s race

The “single, laser-focused issue” in the race to be New Mexico’s next attorney general (AG) is crime, Republican Jeremy Gay said during a July 29 campaign stop in Las Cruces. If he is elected, Gay said his first priority as AG will be to conduct an analysis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KVIA ABC-7

Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU Upward Bound program gets $5.2 million federal grant

In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance (CLA), saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students in grades nine-12 and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County and beyond.
LAS CRUCES, NM
#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Renovate
Radio Business Report

Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence

Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
EL PASO, TX
News Break
NewsBreak
KTSM

Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence

EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual.   ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning.  Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez

EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.
CHAMBERINO, NM
lascruces.com

Bureau of Land Management Camping Update

Everyone loves the great outdoors and camping is a great outdoor recreational activity. Whether it be using a tent, caravan, motorhome, primitive structure, or no shelter at all, camping offers participants to leave urban areas and civilization and enjoy nature while spending one or several nights outdoors usually at a campsite or in a dispersed camping area outside of a designated campground. The Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District offers camping in both designated campgrounds and dispersed camping areas.
LAS CRUCES, NM
epwater.org

Pay raise helps fill call center seats

El Paso Water’s Customer Service Department is in transition. A wage bump in June from $11 to $17 is jolting job seekers into giving the utility’s call center a second look. EPWater boosted wages in response to staffing shortages and a new customer information system that created a...
EL PASO, TX

