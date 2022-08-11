Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
Polio found in NYC wastewater
NEW YORK - State health officials say that sewage samples from New York City have identified the presence of polioviruses. They say that indicates a risk of community transmission in the city. These findings follow the identification of a case of paralytic polio among a Rockland County resident on July...
fox5ny.com
Polio likely circulating in NYC
Health officials in New York are urging people to get vaccinated for polio if they aren't already. This is in the wake of the detection of the poliovirus in New York City sewage.
fox5ny.com
Author Salmon Rushdie stabbed on stage in NY
NEW YORK - Novelist Salmon Rushdie was reportedly stabbed in the neck on stage in Chautauqua, New York. Rushdie was set to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when a man ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. The New York State Police say that it appears that Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck.
fox5ny.com
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
What's going on in NYC this weekend?
NEW YORK - It’s all about the music this weekend in and around New York City!. Friday night, New York’s own Alicia Keys gets you in an Empire State of Mind on stage at Radio City Music Hall for her world tour!. And Friday at Hulu Theater at...
fox5ny.com
Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
fox5ny.com
More buses of migrants arrive in NYC
Friday morning, two more buses filled with migrants from Texas pulled into Port Authority Terminal. On board the bus were 89 migrants, including children.
fox5ny.com
NYPD and FDNY face off in Battle of the Badges baseball game
NEW YORK - On Thursday, New York's Bravest and Finest had their own Subway Series with the FDNY vs. the NYPD in the Battle of the Badges charity baseball game, which was held under the bright lights at Citi Field for the first time. "The first thing I told a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Suspect identified in Salman Rushdie attack
New York State Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie as a man from New Jersey. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, Bergen County, was to be arraigned Friday evening.
fox5ny.com
LIRR ridership remains much lower than from pre-COVID
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. - The Long Island Rail Road is running behind schedule when it comes to getting back all the riders it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Tariq Evans relies on the railroad to get from Ronkonkoma to Central Islip throughout the week, findings from a recent study on the pandemic's impact on ridership found that only about 60% of riders have returned.
fox5ny.com
Aerial view of home of suspect in Salman Rushdie attack
SkyFOX was over Fairview, Bergen County, New Jersey, where authorities searched a home in connection with the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. Police identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar.
Comments / 0