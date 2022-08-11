Read full article on original website
Jackson County celebrates 200 years
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On August 12th, 1822, the Florida Territorial Council founded Jackson County, making it the third oldest county in Florida. Now 200 years later, residents came out to celebrate the bicentennial. “This is the first time I’ve actually been to this kind of event. It’s really really fun,” resident Kelley Liles said. […]
wtvy.com
Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John “J-D” Daniel Channell were visiting Panama City Beach with a group and staying at the Laguna Beach Christian retreat.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
WJHG-TV
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
niceville.com
Worker at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport reportedly took items from luggage
MARY ESTHER, Fla. — A Mary Esther man who reportedly works as an airline subcontractor has been arrested in connection with reports of items stolen from luggage at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. An investigation was reportedly launched by the Okaloosa County...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
WJHG-TV
Southern Soul Music Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City community gathered in Callaway this afternoon to get down to some soul music. The Southern Soul Music Festival is the first of what event officials hope to become an annual event for the area. Artists from all over and local artists gathered to...
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
mypanhandle.com
United Way of Northwest Florida assisting non-profits with free workshops
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–In addition to financial support, the United Way of Northwest Florida is now offering free workshops for its affiliated non-profit agencies. They hosted their first workshop Friday morning. It focused on the roles and responsibilities of a volunteer board of directors, and their partnership with executive directors. The United Way of Northwest Florida currently partners with 49 local non-profits within in their six county reach.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
There might be a rainy forecast this weekend, but Gulf and Franklin counties still have a lot going on. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Members’ Art Market. The Joe Center for the Arts’ new show...
fosterfollynews.net
Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida Holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’ on Saturday, August 13, 2022
Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida held their annual ‘Back 2 School Bash’ on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10AM to 1PM, as seen in these photos from the event by Paul Goulding Photography. Backpacks, dental/vision screenings, sports/school physicals, vaccines, vendors, food distribution, clothes giveaways and more...
WJHG-TV
The Panama City Police Department gets a new ride
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are adding some new wheels to their fleet and it’s not your typical patrol car. This cart is the department’s new way of patrolling in downtown Panama City and St. Andrews. The electric patrol vehicle is outfitted with lights and...
Panama City man killed in Texas crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed and another Panama City man was injured in a head-on crash in Potter County, Texas, according to News 13s sister station ABC7 in Amarillo. “According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the […]
WEAR
Deputies searching for man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs Saturday. Brandon Lee Henderson fled from deputies while they were attempting to serve him with felony warrants. Deputies report that they are looking for Henderson in the area of...
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
Panama City man dies in motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash at 23rd Street on Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. According to police, 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street when […]
