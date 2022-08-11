Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos
Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before. The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that." WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before...
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
Luke Grimes’ Wife: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 4 Years Bianca Rodrigues
The handsome Luke Grimes, 38, is most known for his role on the hit TV series Yellowstone, but he is much more than a character onscreen. He has been in a relationship for several years with Bianca Rodrigues, who often shares sweet photos of the two on her Instagram. In fact, the couple will be celebrating another anniversary come November 2022.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
NBA・
McLeod's Daughters star Marshall Napier dies at the age of 70 after battling brain cancer
McLeod's Daughters star Marshall Napier has died of brain cancer aged 70. The Kiwi actor's daughter Jessica Napier, who starred on the popular series with her father, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday morning. 'It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful dad...
The Game provokes Eminem even more by commenting on Hailie's Instagram pictures
The Game has made clear he's trying to wind up Eminem by commenting on pictures of his daughter, Hailie Jade, just days before releasing his 10-minute diss-track. The rapper dropped the lengthy song this week as part of his 10th studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. In the track, titled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young Slo-Be cause of death updates — I Love You (Do You Love Me Baby) star whose track was made famous on TikTok dies
RAPPER Young Slo-Be, who was best known for his TikTok famous track I Love You (Do You Love Me Baby), has reportedly died. The star, whose real name is Disean Jaquae Victor, was allegedly shot and killed in California on Friday morning. A media group the rapper worked with confirmed...
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models and WME
Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME, WWD has learned exclusively. The modeling agency will work on building Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle. At WME, the focus will be on her business across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.
Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Kendall Jenner and other celebrities say NYC should ban carriage horses after a viral video showed one collapsed on a street
After a carriage horse collapsed following a heat wave in New York City, a councilman told Insider the practice is "barbaric and needless."
Love Island's Luca says Gemma has 'changed' as they respond to split rumours
Love Island runners up, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish appeared on Good Morning Britain today (8 August), where they responded to split rumours since leaving the villa. The pair ruled out any speculation that they could be on the rocks, with Luca explaining Gemma 'had changed' since leaving the show.
Britney Spears fans slam Kevin Federline for sharing videos of the star filmed by their sons
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has been slammed by the star’s fans after he posted several clips of her private interactions with their sons. Federline took to Instagram on Thursday (11 August) to post three videos, which he claims were filmed four years ago by sons Jayden James and Sean Preston.
People are bingeing Netflix's new rom-com Uncoupled in one go
If you're in the market for a new Netflix romcom we may have found the perfect offering. Viewers are so obsessed with Uncoupled, the brand new series starring Neil Patrick Harris, they're bingeing it in one go. Watch the trailer below:. The former How I Met Your Mother star plays...
New series of Australian children's show Bluey has dropped on Disney+
The world's favourite blue cartoon dog is officially back on our screens. You guessed it, the third series of the hit Australian children's series Bluey is now available to stream on Disney+. Fans of all ages will be delighted to hear that 25 episodes of the show's most recent series...
Tyla
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0