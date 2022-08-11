Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Big River, North Jefferson ambulance districts pass bond issues
Officials from both the Big River and North Jefferson County ambulance districts had a reason to celebrate on Election Night. Voters in the Big River district passed a $17 million bond issue, while their counterparts in North Jefferson County district approved a $21 million bond issue. Both issues were named...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold picnic draws big crowd to park
More than 2,000 people turned out Aug. 6 for a picnic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arnold incorporation as a city in 1972, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent. Arnold had planned to hold an Independence Day celebration on July 2, but it was rained out,...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
myleaderpaper.com
Herman F. Moormann, 71, De Soto
Herman F. Moormann, 71, of De Soto died Aug. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Moorman served in the Army. Born Oct. 13, 1950, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Theresa Mary (Dickinson) and Julius Carl Moormann. He is survived by four siblings: Mary (Richard) Fisher...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill man, Union man die in crash in Franklin County
A Cedar Hill man and a Union man were killed and a Lonedell woman was hurt early this morning, Aug. 13, in a one-car accident on Hwy. FF north of Huff Road between Richwoods and Luebbering in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:50 a.m., Chase K....
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
Lowe’s donates 250 buckets of cleaning supplies to East St. Louis flood victims
Lowe's donated 250 buckets of cleaning supplies Friday to help support East St. Louis flood victims.
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
Stone Soup Cottage blossoming to a 33-acre wellness destination
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, known for their award-winning 7-course tasting menus for the last 13 years, is ready for a shift that will impact not only St Charles County but the entire region. Stone Soup opened in 2009 when Carl and Nancy McConnell leased a 900-square-foot home...
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday
ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
KMOV
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
spotonillinois.com
Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events
Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 12-14
Connect with neighbors at Francis Park's Grub & Groove, try all the barbecue you can muster at Everybody's Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival or learn about and sample Old Forester bourbons that date back to the late 1800s. Friday. “Join us for the first installment of our Whiskeys &...
KMOV
New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
myleaderpaper.com
Lawrence Frank ‘Larry’ Lammert Jr., 67, Cedar Hill
Lawrence Frank “Larry” Lammert Jr., 67, of Cedar Hill died July 16, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Lammert operated Lammert’s Excavating for 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others. Born Nov. 11, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Arleen M. (Baumann) and Lawrence Frank Lammert Sr.
