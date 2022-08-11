COCKEYSVILLE, M.d. -- School districts across the country are scrambling to hire more bus drivers just before the start of the school year. "We are desperately seeking motivated candidates that really want to spend time working with kids and we really need the help right now," Baltimore County Public Schools HR Analyst Nichelle Gibbs said.A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting school districts like Baltimore County Public Schools hard. They are one of many districts trying to recruit enough drivers to get kids to class before school starts on the 29th. "We've had quite a few people applying for the positions...

