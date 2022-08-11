Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students
More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
County-by-county: School start dates in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Summer break is almost over and that means students will be heading back to school.To help students, parents and teachers, we've compiled a county-by-county guide to school start dates. Below is the list:Baltimore City Public Schools Aug. 29: First day of schoolAnne Arundel County Schools Aug. 29: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-6 & 9Aug. 30: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-12Aug. 31: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergartenBaltimore County Public SchoolsAug. 29: First day of schoolAug. 31: First full day (kindergarten)Caroline County Public SchoolsAug. 31: First...
wypr.org
Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore
Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
mocoshow.com
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
COVID-19: Students, Staff In Prince George's County To Be Required To Mask Up For New Year
Students and staff members preparing to return to the classroom in Prince George's County will be required to mask up as the district contends with the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases. District officials announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that they are updating the mask requirements in all schools and...
Wbaltv.com
Staffing shortages, student safety at top of agenda in Howard County schools
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County has long been considered one of the top school public systems in Maryland, but it's not one without its challenges. While Michael Martirano may be considered the dean of Maryland school superintendents, he said there's still plenty to learn. "We are tending to...
Ocean City Today
Maryland teacher shortage worsened 'because during the pandemic people left'
(The Center Square) – The Maryland Board of Education and teachers’ organizations expected the current teacher shortage as much as 10 years ago, the head of the Maryland State Education Association said. Fewer candidates were going into teacher preparation programs in the past decade, Cheryl Bost, president of...
macaronikid.com
👩🏫 Back To School Guide for Northern Anne Arundel County 2022
One of the major reasons we exist at Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is to make life easier for parents. We know you parents work hard, play hard, and constantly juggle work and family life. With this mind, we have created a back to school guide for the communities in...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
Baltimore County Public Schools holds hiring events to address school bus driver shortage
COCKEYSVILLE, M.d. -- School districts across the country are scrambling to hire more bus drivers just before the start of the school year. "We are desperately seeking motivated candidates that really want to spend time working with kids and we really need the help right now," Baltimore County Public Schools HR Analyst Nichelle Gibbs said.A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting school districts like Baltimore County Public Schools hard. They are one of many districts trying to recruit enough drivers to get kids to class before school starts on the 29th. "We've had quite a few people applying for the positions...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Wbaltv.com
Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
Support Pours In For Family Of Maryland Youth Football Coach Whose Teen Son Was Shot In Head
An athletic community is rallying together to bring support to the family of one of their coaches after his son fights for his life after being shot in the head in Annapolis, according to a GoFundMe. Marcus Grant is an assistant coach of the South River Youth Athletics (SYRA) football...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
Wbaltv.com
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
