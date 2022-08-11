New Paradigm Theatre collaborates with youth from City Lights in Bridgeport for their upcoming 2022 summer production of “The Little Mermaid”

Read full article on original website
Brookfield Parks & Rec August News: Concerts in the Park, Town Beach, Teen Bands and More!
Newtown Savings Bank Concerts in the Park series continues on Friday nights in August. * August 26 Dan’s Garage Classic Rock Jim Eagan Agency Matson Financial Advisors, Inc. V.2 Concerts in the Park – Teen Band Concert Series continues in August. Free admission, all ages welcome. Presented by...
RSO 2022-2023 Season Tickets On SALE, Opener on October 1!
FREEDOM – October 1, 2022. Purchase season or individual concert tickets by phone at 203.438.3889 or by clicking HERE.
Ribbon Cutting Unveils Norwalk's Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden
Yesterday, Norwalk Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Suzanne Piacentini, HUD, Field Office Director and community members joined the Norwalk Housing Authority for a ribbon cutting of the Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden. This beautiful community garden will be maintained by K-5 students, who are learning about...
Ridgefield Thrift Shop $1 Sale on Wednesday, August 17!
On Wednesday, August 17th, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will price ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, shoes, and scarves at $1 to clear out and make room for Fall inventory. Note- this does NOT include the Designer Department. Ridgefield Thrift Shop is open from 12-4pm. Don't miss...
Fall Semester Registration Opens at Founders Hall
Founders Hall’s fall semester begins September 12, 2022 with registration for classes due August 30th at 4:30. Old favorites like oil painting return, as well as language and music classes. Members can take advantage of the hobby and sport program which features card games and team sports. A variety of academic programs offer an opportunity to learn about new subjects or delve into topics that have always seemed interesting such as genealogy or film.
Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died
Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
South Salem's Rock n’ Rescue Named “2022 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT by GreatNonprofits
South Salem, New York August 12, 2022 –Rock n’ Rescue announced today it has been named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. Rock n’ Rescue provides animal adoptions and animal-assisted therapy to people throughout the northeast,...
Why Small Businesses Matter: Linda Raymond - William Raveis Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Linda Raymond...
Iconic Redding Mansion Built for Author Mark Twain, for Sale
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
850 in Ridgefield is HIRING Servers!
We are looking for servers with open availability to join our team starting as soon as possible. No experience is required, but must be 18+. Please reach out to Eliza at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop in if interested.
Poughkeepsie Galleria Introduces “Back-to-School Shopping Spree Giveaway”
Guests have an opportunity to win by submitting photos or videos of their back-to-school shopping experience at POUGHKEEPSIE GALLERIA now through September 5, 2022. Let the back-to-school shopping season begin! Head over to Poughkeepsie Galleria for your chance to win $500* from the “Back-to-School Shopping Spree Giveaway” promotion, now through September 5th. Simply visit any of Poughkeepsie Galleria’s shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, scan the unique QR code, and upload a photo or video of your back-to-school shopping experience to enter for your chance to win. Or, snap and share a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #BTSPG.
Town of Southeast Planning Board / Architectural Review Board Agenda for 8/22/22
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST PLANNING BOARD/ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD. August 22, 2022 7:00 p.m. 1. HONORS FIELD p/k/a Southeast Memorial Park, 573 North Main Street, Tax Map ID 56.19-1-40.1 – Public Hearing to Review an Application for Site Plan Amendment. REGULAR SESSION:. 1. GALT WAREHOUSE, 3874 Danbury Road, Tax Map ID...
Wiffle Ball Heats Up Ridgefield! Police Take On Boys & Girls Club Staff!
The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield was full of police activity today! Not to worry, it was all fun and games (Wiffle ball to be exact). Boys & Girls Club staff and summer camp counselors played their annual friendly (but competitive) game of Wiffle ball against the Ridgefield Police Department. With home-field advantage and the largest cheering section, The Boys and Girls Club had it going ON during the first few innings with Kyle Platt hitting two run home runs, Mike Flynn with two RBIs, and single homers by Jackson Sahl and Tim Cozens.
Ridgefield Travel Alert: Bennett's Farm Road Closure
The Bennett’s Farm Road culvert replacement project is underway and the detour and road closure will begin Friday, August 12, 2022. They anticipate the closure lasting to Friday, August 19, 2022. This closure is necessary to facilitate the removal of the existing piping to allow for the installation of the new culvert.
Back to School Information for Wilton Public School Students
Back to School information for Wilton Public School students. Please note that school begins for students on Monday, August 29. You can view the 2022-2023 school calendar HERE. Parent Portal to open on August 17. As you know, Wilton Public Schools use PowerSchool as our District Student Information system. PowerSchool...
Free Rabies Vaccine for Westchester Pets on Saturday August 27th.
Westchester County residents can schedule free rabies vaccinations for their dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SPCA of Westchester, 590 North State Road, in Briarcliff Manor. Call 914-941-2896 x 110 for a required appointment. There will be no examinations. Cats...
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Superintendent Kevin Walston
In This episode of This Week in the City, Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Superintendent Kevin Walston at South Street Wildcats to remind parents to register their students for the upcoming school year by August 15th to start school on time. For more information, please visit https://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/ and the...
Ridgefield Travel Alert Due to Route 7 Pump Station Project
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
Board of Education Meeting 8/16/22
The Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6:30pm at. Brewster Central School District Office, 30 Farm to Market, Brewster. Registration is not. required for in person attendance. Attendees will be expected to adhere to Board of Education. Policy 1510 Public Participation at...
