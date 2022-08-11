Big changes for voters ahead of Delaware primary election: Early voting, no registration deadline

There are a lot of changes coming to this fall's primary in Delaware including no registration deadline and early voting happening for the first time.

Local lawmakers say this is a way to expand access to every eligible resident in the First State.

Delaware's primary is Tuesday, Sept. 13. Early voting begins Wednesday, August 31.

While polls open at 7 a.m. on election day, starting this year you can register on-site before casting your ballot.

"Should they meet all the criteria to register, they'll be able to register at the polling location and cast a ballot that day," said Tracey Dixon, New Castle County Director of Elections.

This means there's no longer a voter registration deadline in the state.

The changes were made by the general assembly this session and signed by Governor John Carney with the hope it leads to better voter access.

Dixon says they don't anticipate needing more poll workers for the big change, but will be adding this to poll worker training later this month.

"We do in-person training for every election and go over every change that's coming up...we will instruct our poll workers, what the process is, how they will handle persons who come in who want to register that day. It's an addition to their regular training," said Dixon.

If you're not voting in person, another important date is Tuesday, Sept 6. That's the deadline to request a mail-in ballot, which is now an option.