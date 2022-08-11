ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Big changes for voters ahead of Delaware primary election: Early voting, no registration deadline

By Christie Ileto
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

There are a lot of changes coming to this fall's primary in Delaware including no registration deadline and early voting happening for the first time.

Local lawmakers say this is a way to expand access to every eligible resident in the First State.

Delaware's primary is Tuesday, Sept. 13. Early voting begins Wednesday, August 31.

While polls open at 7 a.m. on election day, starting this year you can register on-site before casting your ballot.

"Should they meet all the criteria to register, they'll be able to register at the polling location and cast a ballot that day," said Tracey Dixon, New Castle County Director of Elections.

This means there's no longer a voter registration deadline in the state.

The changes were made by the general assembly this session and signed by Governor John Carney with the hope it leads to better voter access.

Dixon says they don't anticipate needing more poll workers for the big change, but will be adding this to poll worker training later this month.

"We do in-person training for every election and go over every change that's coming up...we will instruct our poll workers, what the process is, how they will handle persons who come in who want to register that day. It's an addition to their regular training," said Dixon.

If you're not voting in person, another important date is Tuesday, Sept 6. That's the deadline to request a mail-in ballot, which is now an option.

More Information: Department of Elections

Comments / 13

Christopher Carlton
3d ago

Just another way for Demcons to cheat, harvest votes, and blame everything on Donald Trump 🤣

Reply(3)
7
Shuveet Upuhazz
2d ago

😅Anyone who gets a driver's license or State ID in Delaware gets registered to vote. Doesn't mean they are eligible to vote, but if they're registered they can. That includes felons, illegal immigrants, former residents...oh yeah, get a mail in ballot too so you can send that in a day before election day and vote twice....

Reply
2
Jane E Newman
2d ago

See this is a problem. There should be NO early voting! Only same day voting ! Period.

Reply
5
