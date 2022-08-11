ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant

CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed

Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
Flight troubles continue at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to be a headache for many passengers. On Wednesday, 474 flights from the airport were delayed and another 50 were cancelled, according to data from FlightAware. By 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, 45 flights had already been cancelled and 14 more were delayed.
Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to

A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

