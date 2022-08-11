Read full article on original website
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant
CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
WBTV
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport
Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Down to 9: UCSO narrows potential names for new pup
After reviewing thousands of suggested names for their newest K-9, they have nine left.
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Group to Provide Reduced Gas Prices at Charlotte Station
Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina will host an event providing reduced gas prices at a Charlotte station.
Tepper’s realty company announces $82 million plan to resolve Rock Hill Panthers project claims
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate holdings company announced a plan Thursday to make $82 million available to resolve claims related to the failed practice facility in Rock Hill. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC said it filed a Plan of Reorganization in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Under the […]
WBTV
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte passengers say they were stranded for days in the Dominican Republic after their American Airlines flight was canceled multiple times. AA782 from Punta Cana was supposed to be back to the Queen City on 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Instead, that flight was changed to AA9603 and arrived on Aug. 9.
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
More Charlotte parents moving children to private schools
Wednesday was the new Fine Arts Center opening act at Charlotte Catholic High School.
kiss951.com
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
Flight troubles continue at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — Flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to be a headache for many passengers. On Wednesday, 474 flights from the airport were delayed and another 50 were cancelled, according to data from FlightAware. By 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, 45 flights had already been cancelled and 14 more were delayed.
W CLT residents still without power, water after severe weather Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in West Charlotte have been without electricity and running water for more than 24 hours after a severe thunderstorm ripped through their neighborhood. Electricity crews from Shelby, North Carolina have been working to restore power to residents on Walkers Ferry Road since 6 a.m. Saturday. “We just got […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to
A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
WFAE
