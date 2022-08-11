Satellite has some clouds moving in tonight. High of 78 and low of 60 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower. Heat index not a factor today. Water vapor satellite has some moisture moving over the area. Satellite has some clouds in the area but all clear on radar. We do see some rain chances later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise looks pretty dry the next several days. Temps look to stay nice for several days. Tonight, partly cloudy and 57. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 82. Next weather for most all of next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO