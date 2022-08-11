Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Clinton: Little Italy Festival Queen of Grapes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s Queen of Grapes, Blythe Heber, stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the exciting events on tap for this year, and a fun way she’s helping spread the word through social media.
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
MyWabashValley.com
Good Day Live discount on TV Dinner for 2 cards and Valley Steals & Deals
The TV Dinners For Two local dining card was created as an affordable way for Valley residents to try new places to dine. Good Day Live is committed to encouraging our viewers to shop and eat at our many wonderful locally owned stores and restaurants. Each restaurant featured offers cardholders...
‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyWabashValley.com
Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about community resources as well as services […]
MyWabashValley.com
New mural will bring attention to downtown building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
WTHI
Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New cabin available for rent in McCormick’s Creek State Park
A new cabin is available for rent at McCormick's Creek State Park.
Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?
Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
MyWabashValley.com
Nice weekend
Satellite has some clouds moving in tonight. High of 78 and low of 60 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower. Heat index not a factor today. Water vapor satellite has some moisture moving over the area. Satellite has some clouds in the area but all clear on radar. We do see some rain chances later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise looks pretty dry the next several days. Temps look to stay nice for several days. Tonight, partly cloudy and 57. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 82. Next weather for most all of next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Completes Sale of Kroger Shadow-Anchored Shopping Center Totaling $10 Million in Terre Haute, Indiana
“The sale features a 41,663 SF multi-tenant retail center plus a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks Drive-Thru at a Kroger shadow-anchored shopping center.”. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has completed the sale of South Pointe Crossing, a Kroger shadow-anchored retail property in Terre Haute, Indiana. There were two separate transactions in the execution of the break-up sale strategy at the center with two different 1031 exchange buyers, which featured a free-standing single-tenant Starbucks and a 41,663-square-foot multi-tenant retail center.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New DACC Song from 90’s Daughter
ABOVE: On Aug. 9, rock band 90’s Daughter recorded Danville Community College’s new jingle, “Write your Story at DACC.” Written and produced by DACC’s Guido Esteves and recorded by the band at High Cross Sound Studio, the DACC song is the first for the College in more than 20 years. This week, the new jingle as well as a video titled, “The Making of the DACC Jingle” have appeared throughout various social-media sites and in DACC advertising. Shown here recording the vocals for the song is the band’s lead singer Amy Mitchell.
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
WTHI
"They were a family there" - Meadows students transition to new schools this year
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is officially underway in Vigo County. But students who attended Meadows Elementary School will all be transitioning to other schools in the area. This is after Meadows shut down last winter. One Meadows family choose St Patrick's School, a private school in...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.
Comments / 0