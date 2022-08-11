ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County Jail Inmate Accused of Attempting to Hire a Hitman

An inmate in the Brown County Jail is now in even more legal trouble. 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is facing a charge of Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a Domestic Abuse enhancer after he allegedly tried to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. According to police reports, Dejesus-Gonzalez...
94.3 Jack FM

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
wtaq.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out

IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
radioplusinfo.com

8-15-22 fdl teen arrested following gun incident

Nobody was injured and Fond du Lac police are investigating after a report of gunshots fired outside at a Fond du Lac apartment complex. Police were called Saturday morning to North Peters Avenue and arrested a 17 year old Fond du Lac male. Police believe he fired a handgun into the air toward an unoccupied field behind the apartment complex.
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Convicted in a Hate Crime Will Not be Going to Prison

The Fond du Lac man who was convicted this week in the death of Phillip Thiessen two years ago is not going to prison. A jury has determined that Daniel Navarro, whom they had just declared guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, should be committed to a mental health treatment facility in lieu of jail.
WausauPilot

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
#County Jail#Murder For Hire#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police arrest suspect in robbery, attempted carjacking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a business, trying to get money from other businesses, and an attempted carjacking. At 2:00 Friday afternoon, police learned a person was going into local businesses and demanding money. The person got cash from a business on the 2000-block of Witzel Ave. after claiming to have a weapon.
101 WIXX

DOJ Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside...
wearegreenbay.com

Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
wearegreenbay.com

Man robs business, tries to steal car in Oshkosh, taken into custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery at a local business on the 2000 Block of Witzel Avenue. The robbery took place around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. According to a release, officers received information that a person entered multiple businesses in the area...
UPMATTERS

Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings

WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
WBAY Green Bay

Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac is charged with recklessly endangering safety following a report of gunfire near an apartment complex. Policer were dispatched around 10:13 A.M. Saturday to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N. Peters Ave. Upon arrival, officers...
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
