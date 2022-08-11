Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
One person injured in shooting Tuesday morning in Evansville
One person continues to recover following a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court after 6:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a person shot. That person went...
wevv.com
EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios
The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
wevv.com
Daviess Co. Fire Department unveils 2 new pumper trucks
Daviess County Fire officials unveil two custom water pumper trucks at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Monday. We're told the two spartan custom engines have the capability of flowing 1250 gallons of water per minute. Officials say one truck will be based at the airport station, and the other will...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
wevv.com
Two shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville; police looking for suspects
Police in Evansville, Indiana say they're looking for suspects after two people were shot on East Mulberry Street late Sunday night. Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Evansville Police Department's officers were dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers...
wevv.com
Paving operations for U.S. 60 in Daviess County to begin Tuesday
Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. KYTC says this will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending East to the West end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Officials say drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds, and lane restrictions. KYTC says drivers may want...
wevv.com
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Evansville
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville back in July. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were originally called to the area of South Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street back on July 19 after a man riding a bike on the Greenway was shot in the head.
wevv.com
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
wevv.com
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for married Evansville couple killed in house explosion
Funeral arrangements have been made for an Evansville, Indiana couple who died in a house explosion on Wednesday. Charles Hite, 43, and Martina Hite, 37, were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday afternoon's explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Charles and Martina will both be buried at Locust Hill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
wevv.com
Three arrested after suspected fentanyl pills found in search of Owensboro apartment, sheriff says
Three people are behind bars in Daviess County, Kentucky, after authorities say the search of an apartment resulted in the discovery of suspected fentanyl pills. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives with the Kentucky State Police conducted a search of an apartment on Richbrooke Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
wevv.com
Webster County man charged with murder after admitting to strangling woman, police say
A Webster County, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with murder after state police say he called 911 and admitted to strangling his girlfriend. The Kentucky State Police says the investigation started around 9 a.m. on Saturday after 47-year-old William Brian Virgin of Dixon called 911 and said he had strangled his girlfriend.
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
wevv.com
Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department will be holding its next edition of "Coffee With a Cop" on Tuesday. Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday. Tuesday's Coffee With a Cop is scheduled to take place at the Donut Bank location on Washington Avenue.
wevv.com
Construction on a new Evansville-based trampoline park is picking up pace
After several unexpected delays, construction on Elite Air Evansville has resumed. The new facility is being constructed near the intersection of Lynch Road and Green River Road. The park could be open as soon as this fall.
wevv.com
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
wevv.com
Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness
The first inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic was held at Bosse Field on Saturday. Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness. Aurora and Echo Housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball Classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike...
Comments / 0