Evansville, IN

wevv.com

One person injured in shooting Tuesday morning in Evansville

One person continues to recover following a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court after 6:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a person shot. That person went...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios

The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Daviess Co. Fire Department unveils 2 new pumper trucks

Daviess County Fire officials unveil two custom water pumper trucks at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Monday. We're told the two spartan custom engines have the capability of flowing 1250 gallons of water per minute. Officials say one truck will be based at the airport station, and the other will...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion

Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
wevv.com

Two shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville; police looking for suspects

Police in Evansville, Indiana say they're looking for suspects after two people were shot on East Mulberry Street late Sunday night. Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Evansville Police Department's officers were dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Paving operations for U.S. 60 in Daviess County to begin Tuesday

Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. KYTC says this will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending East to the West end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Officials say drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds, and lane restrictions. KYTC says drivers may want...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man charged with attempted murder after July shooting in Evansville

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville back in July. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were originally called to the area of South Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street back on July 19 after a man riding a bike on the Greenway was shot in the head.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday

The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire

Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...

