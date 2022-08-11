Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame football: Irish answer biggest question heading into Week 1
The Notre Dame football team has plenty of questions in terms of the roster heading into Week 1, but they answered the biggest one on Saturday. When it comes to the 2022 Notre Dame football team, there are some huge questions to be answered heading into their Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. They have to figure out what they plan to do at wide receiver, this is after Avery Davis tore his ACL on Friday, and other position groups are not settled right now.
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 IF Anthony Miller Recommits to Notre Dame
2023 New Castle (Pa.) infielder Anthony Miller always knew where he wanted to attend college. The road to South Bend took a few unexpected turns as the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder decommitted from Notre Dame on June 27th following Link Jarrett’s departure to Florida State. A month and a half later,...
rvbusiness.com
Lippert Celebrates its Fourth Annual Soccer Tournament
This past weekend Lippert hosted its 4th Annual Soccer Tournament at the Goshen Stars Soccer Club in Goshen, Ind., according to a company release. This year boasted over 1,000 Lippert team members representing plants throughout Indiana. The event kicked off at 8 a.m., featuring 53 teams competing for the Lippert...
22 WSBT
Race car crash at South Bend Motor Speedway leaves 3 injured
Two cars racing at the South Bend Motor Speedway collided sending one into a gate in the pit area. Three speedway workers were injured. This happened last night around 10 p.m. Two of the workers were treated on scene for minor cuts. The third was taken to the ER for...
WNDU
Faith Indiana calls on Mayor Mueller to speak with them about Dante Kittrell killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Faith and community leaders in South Bend are calling on Mayor James Mueller to meet with them, now two weeks after South Bend Police shot and killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Police opened fire on Kittrell back on July 29th, after attempting to deescalate the situation for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range
Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
95.3 MNC
Fire at scrapyard near South Bend Airport
If you saw a big plume of smoke near the South Bend Airport, it was a fire at a scrapyard. Fire crews were called, late Thursday morning, Aug. 11, to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2. It’s believed the fire was caused by sparks that...
WWMT
"Everybody is in a predicament," Dowagiac residents scramble to find new housing
DOWAGIC, Mich. — Two apartment buildings in Dowagiac have been sold to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, that according to the tribe. Dozens who live in the Hamilton Square and Hillcrest apartments say they will displaced and were blindsided by the move. “They could’ve told us, put the...
News Now Warsaw
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
abc57.com
Mishawaka police investigate shots-fired call at River Point Apartments
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a unit at the River Point Apartments in reference to a shots-fired call, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. The intersection of Bittersweet and Vistula was blocked off along with access to the complex. Mishawaka police are...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
inkfreenews.com
One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WNDU
“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fremont Youth Foundation is holding its annual “Stop the Violence” block party at Fremont Park. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, families were “partying for a purpose” to raise awareness for gun violence and show the kids how communities can display peace, love, and unity.
WNDU
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
247Sports
