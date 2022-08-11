Read full article on original website
'Half-Assed': Broncos Crush Cowboys; 3 'Available' Rookies Can't Prove Jerry Jones Right
Jerry Jones said goodbye to three players - Cooper, Gregory and Collins - who didn't provide a manageable bang for buck. How would their rookie replacements do in their Cowboys debut at Denver?
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
NBC Sports
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
NFL Preseason Odds: Colts vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
Two squads with high expectations kick off their preseasons slate on Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts square off with the Buffalo Bills. You know what time it is! Let’s take a look at our NFL preseason odds series, where our Colts-Bills prediction and pick will be made. After a...
3 Packers players who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1
The Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game of the year. Despite the loss, a few players made a good impression. The first game of the preseason is just what it sounds like — dress rehearsal. For those starters who actually do play, it’s a chance to get their feet wet. Rarely does it have significant implications on their playing time, unless they suffer an injury, unfortunately.
For the first time, Watson apologizes also notes he's in counseling
The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars and, for the first time in a long time, QB Deshaun Watson is talking to someone in the media. Watson spoke at his introductory press conference and once during minicamp. Each time he made it clear that he did not disrespect any women. During his introduction, he noted that counseling wasn’t something he believed he needed.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
NBC Sports
Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game
Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was...
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans
Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger
SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium. Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay...
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
Indianapolis Colts release Jason Spriggs
The Indianapolis Colts released offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on Friday. Spriggs, 28, signed with the Colts in June. He participated
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
NBC Sports
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: Drake London’s knee injury not a long-term concern
Falcons first-round pick Drake London left the team’s first preseason game with a knee injury, but initial reports were that the wideout avoided anything serious. Head coach Arthur Smith offered confirmation of that on Sunday. While Smith did not say when London would be returning to the field, he did say that the team is not concerned that it will be an extended absence.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason rolls on with Aug. 20 battle vs Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 as Justin
NBC Sports
Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
NBC Sports
Why Milton Williams shouldn’t be forgotten member of Eagles’ DL
On an interior defensive line that includes Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and now first-round pick Jordan Davis, it would be easy to forget about Milton Williams. Williams is working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. As he enters his second NFL season, the third-round pick from Louisiana Tech...
NBC Sports
Bochy saw Webb's potential early thanks to unteachable pitch
When Giants ace Logan Webb made his MLB debut with the team in 2019, Bruce Bochy was in his final season as San Francisco’s manager. And right away, Bochy knew the Giants had a special pitcher on their hands. Bochy stopped by NBC Sports Bay Area's broadcast booth Saturday...
