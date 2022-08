AUSTIN, Texas — With Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian officially ruling wide receiver Isaiah Neyor out for the remainder of the 2022 season after the Wyoming transfer who hauled in 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s camp scrimmage, the Longhorns will march toward the Sept. 3 season opener with Louisiana-Monroe without a major piece to the puzzle offensively. The No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 20 overall player in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings for 2022, Neyor brought a set of skills with him to the Forty Acres that Sarkisian and receivers coach Brennan Marion simply can’t replicate with what's left on the roster.

