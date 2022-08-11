Roller coaster crash at Legoland in Germany injures dozens

More than two dozen thrill-seekers were injured after two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany, according to local reports.

One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, an amusement park spokesperson told the outlet.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not been identified yet.

With Post wires