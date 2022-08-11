ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Roller coaster crash at Legoland in Germany injures dozens

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkNSM_0hDblQlr00

More than two dozen thrill-seekers were injured after two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany, according to local reports.

One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, an amusement park spokesperson told the outlet.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not been identified yet.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#Amusement Park#Southern Germany#Legoland#Traffic Accident
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy