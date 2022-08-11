Winn is hitting .268/.345/.453 with 10 homers and 18 steals through 61 games with Double-A Springfield. He's had significant hot and cold stretches, and Winn is actually now in the midst of a cooler one, having gone just 2-for-15 over his last four games -- which comes on the heels of an 11-game stretch in which he hit .346 with a 1.077 OPS. But as they say, speed never slumps, and Winn has remained active on the basepaths even when his bat hasn't been as effective. He's up to 33 steals now across two levels of the minors this year, which combines well with his solid plate discipline, growing power and cannon arm at shortstop to make Winn an exciting prospect for a Cardinals team that's looking for a long-term answer at his position.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO