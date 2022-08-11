Read full article on original website
Rays' Luke Raley: Heads to minors
The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow outfielder Harold Ramirez (thumb), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though he received a look in a near-everyday role coming out of the All-Star break, Raley ultimately saw his playing time trend down before being sent back to the minors. During his latest stint with Tampa Bay, Raley slashed .204/.313/.296 while striking out at a 32.8 percent clip over 20 games.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury
Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Monday's lineup
Mullins isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday against Tampa Bay and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and leading off.
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Leaves with injury
Naylor was replaced in the fourth inning due to an apparent ankle injury during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Noga notes that Naylor appeared to tweak the ankle while fielding a grounder in the third inning, and he was...
Braves' Kyle Wright: Battling arm fatigue
Wright is dealing with right arm fatigue and won't start in the first three games of the upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Wright allowed one earned run across six innings during his previous start Aug. 10 in Boston, and he'll...
Top seed Aces set sights on resilient Mercury in first round
Virtually everything has gone according to plan for the Las Vegas Aces, and virtually nothing has gone according to plan
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Flashing power since trade
O'Hoppe is slashing .227/.393/.773 with four home runs and seven RBI in six games with Double-A Rocket City since he was traded from Philadelphia to the Angels. Though he's struck out in 25 percent of his plate appearances since shifting organizations, O'Hoppe has also walked at a hearty 18.5 percent clip in addition to experiencing the surge in power. The 22-year-old has previously shown streakiness when it comes to the long ball -- he had separate stretches earlier in the season when he homered in five consecutive games and three straight contests along with a 16-game span during which he didn't go deep at all. Collectively, he's hit 19 homers and notched 52 RBI over 344 plate appearances and could jump up to Triple-A soon if he continues to crush the ball.
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Showing pop, speed in Double-A
Winn is hitting .268/.345/.453 with 10 homers and 18 steals through 61 games with Double-A Springfield. He's had significant hot and cold stretches, and Winn is actually now in the midst of a cooler one, having gone just 2-for-15 over his last four games -- which comes on the heels of an 11-game stretch in which he hit .346 with a 1.077 OPS. But as they say, speed never slumps, and Winn has remained active on the basepaths even when his bat hasn't been as effective. He's up to 33 steals now across two levels of the minors this year, which combines well with his solid plate discipline, growing power and cannon arm at shortstop to make Winn an exciting prospect for a Cardinals team that's looking for a long-term answer at his position.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Pulled with injury
Knebel was removed from Sunday's game game against the Mets with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Knebel walked two batters and threw only five of 14 pitches for strikes in one-third of an inning before exiting with an athletic trainer. The veteran right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Absent from Monday's lineup
Sosa isn't starting Monday against the Astros, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Sosa is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Tigers. Leury Garcia is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Won't start Wednesday
The Cardinals will skip Hudson's scheduled turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Rockies, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis has a scheduled day off Monday and has decided to adjust the rotation. Hudson missed a couple weeks in July with a neck strain and has a 4.73 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 13.1 innings since returning from the injured list. The Cardinals will require a fifth starter next weekend in Arizona, and it remains to be seen if Hudson is called upon at that point.
Giants' J.D. Davis: Steps out of lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Davis has a .308/.400/.654 slash line with three home runs, four RBI and four runs in eight games since being acquired by the Giants, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past three contests. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena was initially slated to start at shortstop and lead off Monday, and it's not yet clear whether an injury led to his removal from the lineup. Mauricio Dubon will take his place at shortstop while also leading off during the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
