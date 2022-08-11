ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to know about NYC’s horse and carriage industry

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTYeG_0hDblNMu00

An exhausted carriage horse collapsed on a busy Manhattan street during rush hour Wednesday, renewing calls to ban the practice.

Here’s what you need to know about one of the city’s most controversial industries.

How does the NYC horse and carriage trade work?

Horse-drawn carriages operate in Central Park above 34th Street, generally catering to tourists with hour-long rides for roughly $165. The for-hire buggies have rolled through the Big Apple since the 1880s.

Who are the drivers?

The drivers, some of whom own their own horses, are represented by the city’s powerful Transport Workers Union.

Where do the horses live ?

The city’s roughly 200 carriage horses live in stalls at privately owned stables in Manhattan, including at the Clinton Park Stables in Hell’s Kitchen.

Owners and operators say the animals are well-tended and that they are carrying on a time-honored New York tradition.

“Our horses live in their own individual box stalls, which give them plenty of room to move about and lie down comfortably to rest,” says Central Park Carriages , which sells carriage-guided tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ru3J6_0hDblNMu00
A horse-drawn carriage ride in Central Park on August 3, 2022.
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zedBy_0hDblNMu00
Carriage drivers are represented by the Transport Workers Union.
Stephen Yang
Who opposes the practice and why?

A major opponent is the group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets, which claims the animals are mistreated and the industry is cruel. The group wants to ban horses-for-hire in the city.

Animal rights activists also claim that using horses to transport people on the busy streets of Manhattan is dangerous and abusive .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP4sX_0hDblNMu00
A New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets rally calling for the end of horse carriages in the city on August 19, 2021.
Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwQhP_0hDblNMu00
An exhausted and dehydrated horse laid down on a busy Manhattan avenue for more than an hour Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wv2B_0hDblNMu00
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to end the practice when running for office in 2013.
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Wasn’t Mayor de Blasio supposed to get rid of horse-drawn carriages?

Former Mayor De Blasio campaigned in 2013 on the promise of banning horse-drawn carriages “on day one” and tried several times to get it done — including with just days left in his final term.

Hizzoner had planned to phase ou t the use of the carriages in Central Park and replace them with “show cars” but ultimately failed.

He also became the subject of an FBI investigation after he took more than $100,000 in 2013 campaign contributions from NYCLASS near the time he endorsed a horse-and-carriage ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBq5T_0hDblNMu00
An electric carriage car that the de Blasio administration planned to replace horse-drawn carriages with in Central Park.
Matthew McDermott
Who oversees the industry?

The horses are licensed and subject to inspection by New York City’s Health Department along with police, the Sanitation Department and the ASPCA.

What are the other rules buggy drivers must follow?

The City Council passed legislation in 2019 making it illegal for horse-drawn carriages to sell rides when temperatures hit 90 degrees or more. The animals are also not allowed to work more than nine hours a day.

