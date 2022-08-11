ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Robbers spray bear repellant on NYC jewelry store workers in $800K heist: cops

By Amanda Woods, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A group of armed robbers burst into a Bronx jewelry store and sprayed bear repellent at workers during a heist that netted about $800,000 in merchandise, authorities said.

The mask-wearing crew of ten crooks used hammers to smash display cases, as they targeted the Revel Jewelers on East Fordham Road near Elm Place in Fordham Manor at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

One of the suspects displayed a gun, and another discharged multiple cans of bear spray at the six workers inside the store, police said.

The bandits managed to grab “a large quantity of jewelry” and other items. worth $800,000 worth of items, cops said.

The group fled south on Elm Place in a blue sedan, police said. No arrests have been made.

All of the workers were taken to local hospitals for exposure to bear spray, cops said.

