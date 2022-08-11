Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island
Taiwan rejected a Chinese proposal of "one country, two systems," to reunite the disputed island with the Chinese mainland. "China issued its white paper... in a wishful thinking way, disregarding the reality of the cross-strait situation," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The comments...
Does China own Taiwan? Or is the island an independent nation? Americans weigh in
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Americans who spoke to Fox News in Wisconsin almost all agreed that Taiwan is its own country amid tensions over the island's independence from China. "Taiwan is definitely its own country," one man, Dustin, told Fox News. "It's its own independent country, and they have a sovereign right to exist."
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US lawmakers visit Taiwan in unannounced trip on the heels of Nancy Pelosi uproar
A group of five U.S. lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Sunday in another high-level visit that comes just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China with a trip to the self-governed island. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is leading the unannounced delegation. The group of lawmakers will meet with Taiwanese...
Asian shares mixed after new signs of cooling inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after a muddled day on Wall Street, where benchmarks meandered following another encouraging report about inflation. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.5%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced, while Shanghai and Sydney declined. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell. Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. That came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level which raised hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared. Inflation is still painfully high and the economy has given false signals before that relief was on the way only for investors to have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Some Fed officials also made comments after Wednesday’s inflation report suggesting their battle against rising prices is far from over.
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Water levels on the Rhine River could reach a critically low point in the coming days, German officials said Wednesday, making it increasingly difficult to transport goods — including coal and gasoline — as drought and an energy crisis grip Europe. Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles, posing a headache for German factories and power plants that rely on deliveries by ship and making an economic slowdown ever more likely. Transporting goods by inland waterways is more important in Germany than in many other Western European countries, according to...
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's just how close the war in Ukraine has come to Europe's largest nuclear plant
Satellite images and social media analyzed by NPR show attacks have hit structures around the plant, coming dangerously close to causing a nuclear disaster.
Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and identified specific locations in each city that persistently emit high methane levels, all of which were landfills. The cities’ overall methane emissions from all sources were 1.4 to 2.6 times higher than previous estimates. The study, published in Science Advances on Wednesday, is aimed at helping local governments carry out targeted efforts to limit global warming by pinpointing specific sites of major concern. When organic waste like food, wood or paper decomposes, it emits methane into the air. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions globally, after oil and gas systems and agriculture.
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
International Business Times
Blinken Raises 'Serious Concerns' On Rights In Rwanda Talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he voiced "serious concerns" about human rights during talks on Thursday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. In particular, he said he raised the case of "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, a fierce Kagame critic who was sentenced to a 25-year prison term last year on terrorism charges.
Ryanair boss blames Brexit for airport chaos and says era of €10 airfares over
The boss of Ryanair has warned the era of ultra-low airfares is over and said Brexit is partly to blame for a shortage of airport workers that has created chaos during the peak holiday period. The airline’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said surging oil prices would make it impossible to...
Hopes rise for Ukraine grain shipment to drought-stricken Africa amid Russian shelling
Expectations that a grain transport ship could soon leave for Africa from Ukraine grew even as more Russian shelling struck the east of the country.
Fox News
778K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3