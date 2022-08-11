ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island

Taiwan rejected a Chinese proposal of "one country, two systems," to reunite the disputed island with the Chinese mainland. "China issued its white paper... in a wishful thinking way, disregarding the reality of the cross-strait situation," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenzhen#China Eastern#Southern China#Chinese#Omicron
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after new signs of cooling inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after a muddled day on Wall Street, where benchmarks meandered following another encouraging report about inflation. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.5%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced, while Shanghai and Sydney declined. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell. Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. That came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level which raised hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared. Inflation is still painfully high and the economy has given false signals before that relief was on the way only for investors to have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Some Fed officials also made comments after Wednesday’s inflation report suggesting their battle against rising prices is far from over.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Water levels on the Rhine River could reach a critically low point in the coming days, German officials said Wednesday, making it increasingly difficult to transport goods — including coal and gasoline — as drought and an energy crisis grip Europe. Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles, posing a headache for German factories and power plants that rely on deliveries by ship and making an economic slowdown ever more likely. Transporting goods by inland waterways is more important in Germany than in many other Western European countries, according to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
The Associated Press

Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and identified specific locations in each city that persistently emit high methane levels, all of which were landfills. The cities’ overall methane emissions from all sources were 1.4 to 2.6 times higher than previous estimates. The study, published in Science Advances on Wednesday, is aimed at helping local governments carry out targeted efforts to limit global warming by pinpointing specific sites of major concern. When organic waste like food, wood or paper decomposes, it emits methane into the air. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions globally, after oil and gas systems and agriculture.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Blinken Raises 'Serious Concerns' On Rights In Rwanda Talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he voiced "serious concerns" about human rights during talks on Thursday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. In particular, he said he raised the case of "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, a fierce Kagame critic who was sentenced to a 25-year prison term last year on terrorism charges.
WORLD
Fox News

Fox News

778K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy