Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
30 Years: Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With New Proclamation
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi generational family that still occupies, just celebrated their 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October
We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall. Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
Local Heroes: Afghan Circle of the Hudson Valley Helping Asylum-Seekers
When Kaamil (names have been changed) helped provide medical aid to the child-bride of a Taliban leader, she was taking a risk. When the Taliban then took control of Afghanistan last August, she knew her life was in danger. Her family made the decision to flee to the United States. Luckily, the Hudson Valley was there to help.
Piece of History on Display in Montgomery, New York
We can all admit that we've seen some pretty funny things here in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's statues to signs and most importantly, random things that just pass us by, it's never a dull moment. Some Hudson Valley towns date back to the early 1600s so it's no surprise...
3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island
The attack stemmed from a dispute inside the store which is located on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
PD: New York Man Set Fire To ‘Cheers Like Bar’ in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man allegedly knew people were inside of a "Cheers like bar" when he set the pub on fire. On Wednesday, August 8, the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed a New York man was arrested for allegedly lighting a building on fire with people inside. PD: Sullivan...
You Can Still Vote While Serving Time in a New York Prison
Do you think that people who have been convicted of a felony should be able to vote New York State?. Every election season we are encouraged to exercise our right to vote. That's not really true though. There isn't anything in the original Constitution about having a right to vote. It does say that we are encouraged to vote if we can. The United States Constitution did make necessary amendments to guarantee the right to vote to those who previously did not have it.
Three Charged for Murder of 17-Year-Old Ramapo H.S. Student Treynahel Cineus
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Three men have been charged in connection with the July 8th...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for conspiracy and grand larceny following bank incident (video)
WAPPINGER – Two Bronx men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a grand larceny investigation from the Key Bank branch in Fishkill. State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny Smith, 28, of the Bronx for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and Jomo Cole, 30, also from the Bronx, conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway
I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
NBC New York
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital
Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
