Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
US West hit with water cuts but rebuffs call for deeper ones
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states...
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
spectrumnews1.com
Could the Inflation Reduction Act impact how much Wisconsinites pay for energy?
MADISON, Wis. — The Inflation Reduction Act headed to President Joe Biden's desk could change how Americans get energy. With a big piece of the legislative package focused on climate change, Wisconsin is likely to feel the effects of the austerity measures, given the state's reliance on coal and natural gas.
spectrumnews1.com
No more farmers markets? Countryside facing toughest financial outlook in 23 years
PENINSULA, Ohio — For nearly 25 years, Countryside has hosted farmers' markets across northeast Ohio, as just one of the agency’s programs that provide locally grown food while supporting Ohio farmers. Now, the nonprofit is struggling to the point of canceling markets and cutting programs, some that have...
spectrumnews1.com
New COVID-19 guidelines include no masks and testing requirements for Massachusetts schools this fall
WORCESTER, Mass. - Masks and COVID-19 testing will not be required in Massachusetts schools this fall. State education and public health leaders announced the changes in a memo Monday. Contact tracing and the test to stay programs are also no longer being provided by the state. The Department of Elementary...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
spectrumnews1.com
Man dies after falling as Milwaukee drawbridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A tourist from Rhode Island died on a Milwaukee drawbridge, Monday. Richard Dujardin, 77, was visiting Milwaukee with his wife Rosemarie. They were walking on the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge over the Milwaukee River at about noon Monday. The preliminary narrative report from the medical examiner’s office said...
spectrumnews1.com
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series
SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum News announces OHSAA Game of the Week television schedule
The 2022 OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 features several of the state’s top programs, all building toward the playoffs. Playoffs begin Oct. 28, and the state championships are Dec. 1-3 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Here are the regular...
Comments / 0