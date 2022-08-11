ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US West hit with water cuts but rebuffs call for deeper ones

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states...
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?

Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center

WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
Man dies after falling as Milwaukee drawbridge opens

MILWAUKEE — A tourist from Rhode Island died on a Milwaukee drawbridge, Monday. Richard Dujardin, 77, was visiting Milwaukee with his wife Rosemarie. They were walking on the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge over the Milwaukee River at about noon Monday. The preliminary narrative report from the medical examiner’s office said...
Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series

SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
Spectrum News announces OHSAA Game of the Week television schedule

The 2022 OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 features several of the state’s top programs, all building toward the playoffs. Playoffs begin Oct. 28, and the state championships are Dec. 1-3 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Here are the regular...
