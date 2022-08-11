ST. LOUIS – The front looks to come through a bit early than expected Sunday. This will still result in a range of temperatures from the 80s north to the low 90s and more humidity south. St. Louis will likely stay in the 80s Sunday due to the frontal passage and increased cloud cover. A comfortable night with lows in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies. Monday will be cooler for everyone with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of clouds and sun.

