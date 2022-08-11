Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Lowe's donates to East St. Louis flood vicitms
Lowe's donated cleaning supplies and other items to East St. Louis flood victims in need on Friday. How to use your lunch break to boost productivity …. Automakers say senate bill will jeopardize 2030 EV …. Parents are willing to incur debt to supply items …. KidsSmart helps kids get...
FOX2now.com
Big Bend over I-44 scheduled to re-open Monday
ST. LOUIS – There’s good news for drivers who use Big Bend in Kirkwood and Crestwood. A live look was shot Saturday morning from the MoDOT cam of the Big Bend Bridge over I-44. It is scheduled to re-open to traffic on Monday, August 15. Crews will open...
FOX2now.com
Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
FOX2now.com
Video shows no one notice drowning of 6-year-old in Missouri pool
The boy drowned in a St. Louis County pool last month; video captured a lifeguard climb down from the stand and sprint across the pool deck roughly five minutes after he began struggling. His parents have filed a lawsuit.
FOX2now.com
St. Charles estimates damage caused by record flash flood
St. Charles officials are getting damage estimates in the area caused by the July 26-28 flash flooding. St. Charles estimates damage caused by record flash …. Learn about proper weight training from Generation …. How to use your lunch break to boost productivity …. Automakers say senate bill will jeopardize...
FOX2now.com
Temps range from 80s to low 90s Sunday, unseasonably cool week
ST. LOUIS – The front looks to come through a bit early than expected Sunday. This will still result in a range of temperatures from the 80s north to the low 90s and more humidity south. St. Louis will likely stay in the 80s Sunday due to the frontal passage and increased cloud cover. A comfortable night with lows in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies. Monday will be cooler for everyone with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of clouds and sun.
