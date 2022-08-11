Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
Comments / 0