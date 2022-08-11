ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Leadership Jefferson Announces Class of 2023

Leadership Jefferson has announced its class of 2023. The nine-month program is designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
LSU Health New Orleans’ Laura Bonanno Named AAN Fellow

Laura S. Bonanno, professor of nursing and director of the nurse anesthesia program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She is the only nurse leader from Louisiana who will be inducted in the 2022 class of fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their “extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally” at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on Oct. 27-29 in Washington, DC.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Construction of Loyola Chapel and Jesuit Center Begins

NEW ORLEANS — Construction has begun on the Chapel of St. Ignatius and the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center. Due to be complete in fall 2023, the facility is designed to provide a “spiritual place at the heart of campus that is open and welcoming to all.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Children’s Hospital Dedicates Restored ‘Hales Cottage’

NEW ORLEANS – From Children’s Hospital New Orleans:. This summer, Children’s Hospital unveiled the historic restoration of the Hales Cottage and dedicated the space in honor of longstanding hospital board member Dr. Stephen Hales and his wife Nancy. For more than four decades, the Hales have been generous supporters of the community and of Children’s Hospital. They provided a gift that helped support the restoration of the cottage, located on Children’s State Street campus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Ochsner, Tulane Collaboration Investigates Genes Mystery

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Researchers at Ochsner Health and Tulane University School of Medicine have identified the genes that become active in carotid arteries when plaque rupture causes a stroke. The work, published in Scientific Reports, was made possible by acquiring samples closer to the time of the stroke than previously possible. The results provide a picture of what the cells in the plaque are doing near the moment they induce a stroke.
