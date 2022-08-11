This week, Fort Worth was able to help 17-year-old Mack Rutherford as he strives to beat the world record to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world. Rutherford, who’s no stranger to world records, having previously become the world’s youngest pilot at 15, took on the ambitious endeavor to fly solo around the world in March. Lifting off from his homeland in Sofia, Bulgaria, Rutherford has now been to 52 countries and five continents. On Thursday, Rutherford flew from Mexico to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport, where locals were in attendance to cheer him on.

