Mineral Wells, TX

inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Killed Crossing I-20

A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

Man Attempting to Be Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World Makes Pit-Stop in Fort Worth

This week, Fort Worth was able to help 17-year-old Mack Rutherford as he strives to beat the world record to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world. Rutherford, who’s no stranger to world records, having previously become the world’s youngest pilot at 15, took on the ambitious endeavor to fly solo around the world in March. Lifting off from his homeland in Sofia, Bulgaria, Rutherford has now been to 52 countries and five continents. On Thursday, Rutherford flew from Mexico to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport, where locals were in attendance to cheer him on.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
ALEDO, TX
Texas Monthly

Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas

Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
HOUSTON, TX
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX

