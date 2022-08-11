Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteTexas State
Beto’s Drive For Texas Campaign to Make Palo Pinto County StopmwareanewsPalo Pinto County, TX
WATCH: Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
Convicted Capitol rioter spoke at a Uvalde council meeting Wednesday
What was a Capitol rioter from New York doing in Uvalde?
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
Texas man accused of flying drone over federal prison to deliver drugs, other contraband
A Texas man was arrested after officials said he attempted to use a drone to deliver drugs and other contraband into a prison.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
fortworthreport.org
‘H comes before P’: Fort Worth tackles confusion over panhandling reports
Beverly Feirtag has lived in the north Fort Worth Park Glen neighborhood for 14 years. A few years ago, the problem of panhandling started to crop up with increasing frequency in the area, she said. “It’s morning to evening, on every single corner,” she said. Feirtag initially reported...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video at DFW Airport, airline says
DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Video of the fight...
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
fox4news.com
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
fwtx.com
Man Attempting to Be Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World Makes Pit-Stop in Fort Worth
This week, Fort Worth was able to help 17-year-old Mack Rutherford as he strives to beat the world record to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world. Rutherford, who’s no stranger to world records, having previously become the world’s youngest pilot at 15, took on the ambitious endeavor to fly solo around the world in March. Lifting off from his homeland in Sofia, Bulgaria, Rutherford has now been to 52 countries and five continents. On Thursday, Rutherford flew from Mexico to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport, where locals were in attendance to cheer him on.
fox4news.com
Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive
ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
Texas Monthly
Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas
Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
