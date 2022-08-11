REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.

REXBURG, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO