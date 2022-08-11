ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose, WY

Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County

ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
MISSING SOUTHERN IDAHO TEENS

REXBURG - Police in southern Idaho are looking for two 14-year-olds that were reported missing from the Rexburg area on Tuesday morning. Kayzin Hansen is 14-year-old male, 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female, 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip

REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
REXBURG, ID
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
Teton County under Flood Watch for the weekend

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jackson Hole through Sunday. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as slow-moving thunderstorms in the forecast will be capable of dropping heavy rainfall each day Friday through Sunday. The watch area includes portions of northwest Wyoming...
TETON COUNTY, WY
New local food trailer makes rounds in Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. — Did you see it? The new Eat Wyoming trailer made its rounds in Jackson on Wednesday!. Central Wyoming College (CWC) partnered with the state-wide Eat Wyoming local food hub to increase local food market access for farmers and ranchers, and bring more Wyoming-grown food to our communities.
SNAPPED: Osprey family spotted in Rafter J

JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer is the brief window of time when Osprey inhabit the Greater Yellowstone before migrating out of the region for the winter. In September, they migrate to Central and South America to escape the cold. Often mistaken for eagles, osprey lay two or three eggs in...
Flash Flood Watch in effect from Friday to Sunday

JACKSON, Wyo. – The National Weather in Riverton has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Jackson Hole and the Tetons, along with much of Western Wyoming, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. The Watch does NOT include Yellowstone at this time, though isolated flash flooding could not be ruled out there either.
JACKSON, WY
Motorcycle driver dies after launching off cliff near Wyoming Highway 22

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died after going off of a cliff next to Wyoming Highway 22 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 11:42 a.m. Aug. 2. The crash occurred south of Jackson when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate an uphill curve at mile marker 13 on Wyoming Highway 22.
JACKSON, WY
Man arrested after multiple vehicle burglaries in Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY — A 38-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after allegedly being involved with multiple vehicle burglaries in the Swan Valley area along Snake River boat ramps over the past several weeks. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, most of the vehicles that were burglarized belonged to...
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Bear World responds to PETA complaint about worker safety in OSHA investigation

REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson has defended the safety protocols of his animal park in response to an inquiry by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Yellowstone Bear World has a strong safety record, which demonstrates that the training and safety protocols in place are effective, and we expect them to remain that way into the future,” Ferguson wrote in an official response to OSHA. OSHA opened...
REXBURG, ID

