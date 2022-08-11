Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thenextmiami.com
Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower
There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
thenextmiami.com
Miami To Celebrate Completing First Two Phases Of Flagler Street’s Curbless, Pedestrian-Friendly Rebuild
A ceremony is scheduled Friday to celebrate the completion of the first two sections of Downtown Miami’s Flagler Street rebuild. The city says it is now working on completing the remaining three phases. The project aims to make Flagler Street into a “festival-style boulevard,” with bollards that allow it...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Ration Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
thenextmiami.com
First Tower Crane Installed At Uni Site, Where 252 Apartments Under Construction
A tower construction crane was installed yesterday at the Uni site near Edgewater, according to Ryan RC Rea. Construction at Uni began in April 2022. The tower will top off at a height of 360 feet. NR Investments is the developer. Zyscovich is the architect. (photo: Ryan RC Rea)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenextmiami.com
Construction Underway On First Phase Of Centrocity, Will Have Up To 1,200 New Apartments
Terra Group has commenced construction and obtained $230M in construction financing for the first phase of their CentroCity project in Miami, according to multiple reports. 250,000 square foot Class A commercial office building. Revamp of a shopping center with 300,000 square feet of lifestyle-oriented retail. 3,145 parking spaces. CentroCity will...
thenextmiami.com
The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel
Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location
The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
WSVN-TV
New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
Miami New Times
Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building
Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...
islandernews.com
"Miami is a city where I can relax,” Bad Bunny opens his new restaurant in Downtown Miami
After his newest release became the fastest album in history to hit 6 billion streams on Spotify, the famous Puerto Rican rap star, Bad Bunny, has just opened a Japanese steakhouse in the heart of Brickell with restaurateur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality. Versión en español. Having opened...
Click10.com
Virginia Key business owner thinks City of Miami is targeting her for speaking out against homeless camp proposal
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Several days have passed since a Virginia Key business was suddenly shut down indefinitely. Its owner, Esther Alonso, has been scrambling to help find her workers new jobs. “If you have positions open please contact me,” she said. Alonso told Local 10 News the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
nypressnews.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater‘s Florida home didn’t last long … selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the “Mr. Robot” actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million … which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. The announcement comes less than a month...
WSVN-TV
Summer may be over but with SoFlo’s year-round sun, here are some places to keep cool
No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.
Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing
It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.
Click10.com
Chick-fil-A will replace former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will take the place of the former Sweet Tomatoes location along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd. in Pembroke Pines. The City Of Pembroke Pines planning and zoning board approved the project at 15901 Pines Blvd. with a 4 to 1 vote during the last zoning board meeting on Aug. 11.
islandernews.com
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
WSVN-TV
Rusty Pelican celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing back its old menu
Just like there are people who scream, “Let me out of the trunk!” — there are places that scream SoFlo. Calle Ocho, Vizcaya and when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there. Now, this beloved spot is celebrating an anniversary this week, and...
