Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thenextmiami.com

Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower

There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Underway On First Phase Of Centrocity, Will Have Up To 1,200 New Apartments

Terra Group has commenced construction and obtained $230M in construction financing for the first phase of their CentroCity project in Miami, according to multiple reports. 250,000 square foot Class A commercial office building. Revamp of a shopping center with 300,000 square feet of lifestyle-oriented retail. 3,145 parking spaces. CentroCity will...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel

Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location

The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
HIALEAH, FL
#Linus Realestate#Downtown Miami#Condos#Business Industry#Linus Business#Beauchamp Construction
Talk Media

The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs

The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami

MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
MIAMI, FL
nypressnews.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater‘s Florida home didn’t last long … selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the “Mr. Robot” actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million … which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Chick-fil-A will replace former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will take the place of the former Sweet Tomatoes location along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd. in Pembroke Pines. The City Of Pembroke Pines planning and zoning board approved the project at 15901 Pines Blvd. with a 4 to 1 vote during the last zoning board meeting on Aug. 11.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

