Arkansas State

Fox News

Could a 2024 White House bid affect DeSantis' gubernatorial run? Strategists say it could

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been strategic in deflecting any 2024 presidential talk as he endeavors in his gubernatorial re-election campaign in the Sunshine State. Despite efforts to mitigate any conversations about his unconfirmed presidential run, talk surrounding his potentially joining former President Trump as vice president on the ticket or even running for president himself could sway votes in his home state this November.
Fox News

Ron DeSantis to headline campaign event for Trump-endorsed Kari Lake in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the headline speaker at a campaign event for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday. The speech will be DeSantis' first major public appearance in the wake of the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has endorsed both Lake and Blake Masters, an Arizona GOP Senate candidate who will also be at Sunday's event.
Fox News

DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR

NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
Fox News

Texas collecting donations from public to help fund transportation costs of migrants sent to NYC, DC

The state of Texas is collecting donations from the public to help fund the transportation of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. "In the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. You can donate online now by credit card* or donate by mail by sending a check to the address below," a message reads on the website for the Office of the Governor.
Fox News

