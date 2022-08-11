Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). A fourth shooting victim was reported later Sunday morning. The four shootings occurred in a...
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
cenlanow.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
theneworleanstribune.com
Hold Up . . . Wait A Minute: Not So Fast on that Consent Decree
We don’t always agree with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is one of those times. Our opposition is not out of hand. We are just not convinced that releasing NOPD from the federal consent decree that has been in place for more than nine and half years now is the right thing to do . . . at least not right now . . . and not without strong data to back up the assertion that the federal decree is no longer needed.
Picayune Item
Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator
Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
NOLA.com
As critics circle, LaToya Cantrell makes pitch to public: 'Best is yet to come'
Near the end of a lively town hall meeting inside a Gentilly church last week, a woman in maroon scrubs stood before Mayor LaToya Cantrell and testified on the state of New Orleans. She had voted for Cantrell, but was distraught. Police hadn’t solved the murder of her son. She...
WDSU
Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
New Orleans East Hospital to host baby formula giveaway
Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, families can pick up a case of formula at no charge.
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
NOPD investigating overnight shooting, stabbing cases
New Orleans police are looking for suspects involved in two separate incidents—a shooting and a stabbing—that landed two victims in area hospitals.
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish puts up $10,000 to rehire artist whose Fat City mural was whitewashed
When Jefferson Parish hired local artist Kyle Nugent to paint a mural in Fat City, as part of a beautification effort in 2016, officials promised his artwork would remain untouched for at least a decade. But after the building changed hands a few months ago, the new owner, unaware of...
