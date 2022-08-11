ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). A fourth shooting victim was reported later Sunday morning. The four shootings occurred in a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Hold Up . . . Wait A Minute: Not So Fast on that Consent Decree

We don’t always agree with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is one of those times. Our opposition is not out of hand. We are just not convinced that releasing NOPD from the federal consent decree that has been in place for more than nine and half years now is the right thing to do . . . at least not right now . . . and not without strong data to back up the assertion that the federal decree is no longer needed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator

Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
PICAYUNE, MS
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
