MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
miami.edu
FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
biscaynetimes.com
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
cre-sources.com
After 25 Years, Levy Realty Advisors Completes Assemblage Of One Of The Largest Small Bay Warehouse Industrial Parks In Broward County
Levy Realty Advisors, LLC President/Broker Alan Levy and Broker Associate Jan Stolow, the exclusive agents for the owners of the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park, JV, represented the Buyer in the sale and purchase of the last of the 24 buildings in the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park located at 2696 NW 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
thenextmiami.com
Plans Submitted To FAA For 853-Foot Tower Across From Brickell’s Simpson Park Hammock
An application has been filed with the Federal Aviation Administration for yet another 800-foot tower in Brickell. Plans for the new tower were filed with the FAA on August 3. The tower is planned to top off at a height of 853 feet above ground, or 874 feet above sea level, the filing states.
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
