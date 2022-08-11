ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward

According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
Steve Ross’ plan to redevelop oceanfront Deauville into Frank Gehry-designed project heads to Miami Beach voters

Residents will vote Nov. 8 on whether to increase FAR in North Beach district. After securing the blessing of the majority of the Miami Beach City Commission, billionaire developer Stephen Ross’ proposal to build a two-tower residential and hotel complex on the site of the historic Deauville Beach Resort is heading to voters Nov. 8.
FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location

While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
After 25 Years, Levy Realty Advisors Completes Assemblage Of One Of The Largest Small Bay Warehouse Industrial Parks In Broward County

Levy Realty Advisors, LLC President/Broker Alan Levy and Broker Associate Jan Stolow, the exclusive agents for the owners of the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park, JV, represented the Buyer in the sale and purchase of the last of the 24 buildings in the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park located at 2696 NW 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Missing New York tourist found, Miami-Dade police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County was found and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, police said. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
$12M to help S. Florida, housing crisis ‘epicenter’

Miami, Fla. – At the epicenter of the nation’s affordable housing crisis, Miami-Dade County’s emergency rental assistance funding program just got a big boost from the federal government. Miami U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson announced the U.S. Department of Treasury is allocating $11.7 million to help county...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs

A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
MIAMI, FL

