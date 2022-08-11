ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed the death to News 19.

Where is Governor Kay Ivey lately?

Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools confirmed to News 19 that the victim was not one of their students.

Webster says that one person was struck by a train traveling in the area of Oakwood Avenue, but no specific location was immediately available. The train came to a complete stop behind Lee High School.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says that the call came in around 11:48 a.m.

HPD said the train blocked multiple intersections as crews worked to investigate the incident. Both directions of Oakwood Avenue from Lee High Drive to Davidson Street were closed. The intersections of Meridian Street and Pratt Avenue and Cleveland Avenue were also blocked.

Trial date set for man accused of killing HPD officer Billy Clardy III

Authorities asked people to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the scene was cleared. The area reopened to traffic around 2:15 p.m.

#Lee High School
