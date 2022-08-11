Read full article on original website
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
KVOE
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
KVOE
Part of Flint Hills Technical College main campus evacuated briefly after reported natural gas leak
Part of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus was briefly evacuated late Friday afternoon after a report of a gas leak late Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire responded to 3301 West 18th around 4 pm. Fire Capt. Ryan Schmidt says contractors were installing natural gas equipment in the culinary arts area. They then turned the gas on and discovered a couple pilot lights were not in the proper on-off position.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals bring a boost to Topeka's economy
The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
Topeka group teaches parents car seat safety
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping the community with child safety. Safe Kids held a car seat check for parents. It was a chance for people to learn how to properly buckle their kids in. Safe Kids stresses the importance of reading the car seat manual, but their biggest piece of advice is […]
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
KVOE
City of Emporia says property tax notice has errors
The city of Emporia says there are errors in Lyon County’s 2022 property tax notice. A news release from Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the city’s estimated taxes in the Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes are not accurate in most cases, although amounts or percentages have not been released.
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
1350kman.com
K-State’s Schultz Qualifies for 122nd US Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – For the second straight year, Kansas State sophomore men’s golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the prestigious US Amateur. The US Amateur, which is entering its 122nd year of hosting the nation’s very best young golfers, will be held August 15-21, at the par 71, 7,487-yard Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, while the stroke play co-host venue will be the par-70, 7,256-yard Arcola Country Club.
