Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated
MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
margatetalk.com
A ‘World Class’ Downtown: Margate to Hear New Proposal For Stalled City Center Project
Margate officials will hear a new pitch for developing the city’s long-stalled City Center project, which would create a sprawling downtown off State Road 7. SeaVest Consulting Services, a Kentucky firm, will present Margate’s Community Redevelopment Agency with its vision for a 1.5 million square foot, mixed-use property at the agency’s Aug. 17 meeting.
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
biscaynetimes.com
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Steve Ross’ plan to redevelop oceanfront Deauville into Frank Gehry-designed project heads to Miami Beach voters
Residents will vote Nov. 8 on whether to increase FAR in North Beach district. After securing the blessing of the majority of the Miami Beach City Commission, billionaire developer Stephen Ross’ proposal to build a two-tower residential and hotel complex on the site of the historic Deauville Beach Resort is heading to voters Nov. 8.
calleochonews.com
Environmental violations fines in Miami-Dade County have been raised substantially
Environmental violations on Biscayne Bay will now face stricter charges and penalties. As of mid June 2022, Miami-Dade ounty raised penalties on environmental violations that pollute Miami-Dade's waters, particularly in Biscayne Bay. After two decades, these fines will be changed after adjusting for inflation and the severity of the violations.
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
Deerfield News
Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: Forecasters Watching Developing Rain Event
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a brand new system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. While the system is unlikely to develop into a full-fledged tropical storm or hurricane, it is expected to bring significant rain. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway
Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
