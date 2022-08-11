ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated

MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Gets Underway On Residential Tower In North Bay Village

7918, a 21-story waterfront condo tower in North Bay Village with unique architecture has just broken ground. Architect MTTR Mgmt, which is designing the 7918 tower, wrote that the project is now officially under construction. Records show that a Notice of Commencement was recorded with Miami-Dade on July 28 stating...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
thenextmiami.com

Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal

Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
biscaynetimes.com

"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location

While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
miamisprings.com

709 Curtiss Parkway, #32 – 2 Beds – 2 Bath

This is a rare opportunity in Miami Springs! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features 1020 sq ft and updates throughout. $327 association fee, 1 space for parking. This is an owners only unit, and no leasing in allowed. Asking $319,900. If you are ready to buy or sell, The...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cre-sources.com

After 25 Years, Levy Realty Advisors Completes Assemblage Of One Of The Largest Small Bay Warehouse Industrial Parks In Broward County

Levy Realty Advisors, LLC President/Broker Alan Levy and Broker Associate Jan Stolow, the exclusive agents for the owners of the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park, JV, represented the Buyer in the sale and purchase of the last of the 24 buildings in the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park located at 2696 NW 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: Forecasters Watching Developing Rain Event

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a brand new system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. While the system is unlikely to develop into a full-fledged tropical storm or hurricane, it is expected to bring significant rain. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

