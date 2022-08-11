Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
margatetalk.com
A ‘World Class’ Downtown: Margate to Hear New Proposal For Stalled City Center Project
Margate officials will hear a new pitch for developing the city’s long-stalled City Center project, which would create a sprawling downtown off State Road 7. SeaVest Consulting Services, a Kentucky firm, will present Margate’s Community Redevelopment Agency with its vision for a 1.5 million square foot, mixed-use property at the agency’s Aug. 17 meeting.
Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated
MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
thenextmiami.com
Construction Gets Underway On Residential Tower In North Bay Village
7918, a 21-story waterfront condo tower in North Bay Village with unique architecture has just broken ground. Architect MTTR Mgmt, which is designing the 7918 tower, wrote that the project is now officially under construction. Records show that a Notice of Commencement was recorded with Miami-Dade on July 28 stating...
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biscaynetimes.com
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
miamisprings.com
709 Curtiss Parkway, #32 – 2 Beds – 2 Bath
This is a rare opportunity in Miami Springs! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features 1020 sq ft and updates throughout. $327 association fee, 1 space for parking. This is an owners only unit, and no leasing in allowed. Asking $319,900. If you are ready to buy or sell, The...
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
cre-sources.com
After 25 Years, Levy Realty Advisors Completes Assemblage Of One Of The Largest Small Bay Warehouse Industrial Parks In Broward County
Levy Realty Advisors, LLC President/Broker Alan Levy and Broker Associate Jan Stolow, the exclusive agents for the owners of the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park, JV, represented the Buyer in the sale and purchase of the last of the 24 buildings in the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park located at 2696 NW 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Is retaliation behind the closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s protest against homeless encampment?
All was quiet Saturday at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway, a day when residents and tourists would enjoy renting a kayak and paddling out in peaceful Biscayne Bay. On the Center's website, there was a note in red letters: Hours may change under current circumstances. And,...
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
WSVN-TV
Cleanup efforts underway at PortMiami after fuel spill involving cargo ship
MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is helping crews with a fuel spill at PortMiami. Coast Guard officials on Saturday said the crew of the container ship AS Sabrina activated their fuel response plan after they reported a discharge into the water during fueling operations, at around 6 p.m., Friday.
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
calleochonews.com
Environmental violations fines in Miami-Dade County have been raised substantially
Environmental violations on Biscayne Bay will now face stricter charges and penalties. As of mid June 2022, Miami-Dade ounty raised penalties on environmental violations that pollute Miami-Dade's waters, particularly in Biscayne Bay. After two decades, these fines will be changed after adjusting for inflation and the severity of the violations.
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: Forecasters Watching Developing Rain Event
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a brand new system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. While the system is unlikely to develop into a full-fledged tropical storm or hurricane, it is expected to bring significant rain. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
Comments / 0