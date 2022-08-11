Read full article on original website
Money Saver: Back-to-school deals at Carter’s online
ST. LOUIS – As quickly as little ones grow out of their clothes, you don’t want to spend a lot of money. Right now at Carter’s online get up to 50$ off back-to-school styles starting at $5. Need shoes? No problem. Check out the buy one get one for free doorbuster deal on shoes for babies, toddlers, and children. You can also shop faves for $5 or less.
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work.
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project
ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern...
Dorn foundation donates $75,000 in equipment to St. Louis police and firefighters
The Captain David Dorn Foundation has donated more than $75,000 worth of equipment and supplies, including trauma kits, tourniquets, flashlights, and boots to first responders.
Orbeez pellets fired at Bridgeton pool, truck wanted
BRIDGETON, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a group fired Orbeez pellets into a crowd at the Bridgeton pool over the weekend. The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a dark-colored pickup truck in connection with the investigation. The truck is believed to be a Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition with the model year of 2002 or 2003.
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
FEMA disaster recovery at Hazelwood Civic Center
More help is coming this week for flood victims.
St. Louis to host warrant reset, job fair
St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown later this month.
St. Louis organizations provide eye exams for refugee and immigrant children
St. Louis organizations provide eye exams to immigrant and refugee children in the metropolitan area for the upcoming school year.
12-hour weekend shifts nearing end for St. Louis officers
ST. LOUIS – Twelve-hour shifts over weekends are nearing an end for officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers will be returning to eight-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday next month. A spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 the upcoming change is a direct event of the 12-hour scheduling policy being canceled at the end of August.
U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates surge
Home builders said the housing market is in a recession.
Maintain a pollinator garden with the St. Louis Open Space Council
ST. LOUIS – You can help maintain a pollinator garden. These environments support the plants and animals that protect our environment and make food cultivation possible. The St. Louis Open Space Council encourages you to grab clothes that you do not mind getting dirty and wear closed-toed shoes. Fostering...
MSD launches new clean water initiative in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is launching a new clean water initiative in an effort to improve water quality around the St. Louis area. The initiative, known as the Clean Water Pledge, will connect with residents and help them learn how their actions affect water quality, according to a news release from MSD. The agency is hopeful people make a pledge to protect their water systems.
Tim’s Travels: National Roller Coaster Day
ST. LOUIS – When it comes to roller coasters, which do you prefer – wooden or steel?. Tim Ezell was at six flags Tuesday morning, where he was doing a little research on that topic. He spoke with American Coaster Enthusiasts’ Paul Drabek and Travis Shoemaker about which type of roller coasters they prefer.
NAACP sees progress in talks over STL police pursuit policies
ST. LOUIS – Several months after requesting action over police pursuit policies in the St. Louis area, the NAACP reports some progress in talks around the topic. Local NAACP chapters are working with the Department of Justice to come up with risk reduction solutions related to police pursuits in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
Early Childhood Visiting Program urges parents to vote for funding
ST. LOUIS – Supporters of the Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV) urge voters to contact federal legislators to extend past the Friday, September 30 deadline. The program offers several services, including breastfeeding support, early childhood education, and job training. A client and provider from Parents as...
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world’s best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed hospital...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon. The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.
