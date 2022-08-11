ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20.

The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the town limits between Exit 19 and Exit 14.

The town plans to post a map of the yard sale to the official event page in the near future . Residents can still submit a permit to participate in the yard sale , but the deadline to be featured on the map has passed.

Town leaders expect an increase in vehicle and foot traffic on August 20 and ask everyone to plan accordingly.

