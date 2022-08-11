Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing.

Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville.

Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is 1 in 12.6 million.

After federal and state taxes, she left lottery headquarters with $710,101.

The Mega Millions jackpot Friday, August 12, is $65 million. If an individual in North Carolina wins, they have the option to take the money as an annuity over 29 years or $37.9 million in cash.

(WATCH BELOW: Math lover wins big in lottery by playing first digits of pi)

©2022 Cox Media Group