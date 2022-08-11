ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ngsjh_0hDbgwDI00
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing.

Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville.

Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is 1 in 12.6 million.

After federal and state taxes, she left lottery headquarters with $710,101.

The Mega Millions jackpot Friday, August 12, is $65 million. If an individual in North Carolina wins, they have the option to take the money as an annuity over 29 years or $37.9 million in cash.

(WATCH BELOW: Math lover wins big in lottery by playing first digits of pi)

Math lover wins big in lottery by playing first digits of pi A North Carolina math lover’s fondness for pi helped him score a sweet victory in the state’s lottery. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
UPI News

Golf game leads North Carolina man to $250,000 lottery prize

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a good day on the golf course led to his winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot. James Bock, 79, of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to buy a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's store on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh because he had some extra cash in his pocket.
RALEIGH, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Man Wins $200K With Scratch-Off In North Carolina Lottery

It only cost him $5, but that lottery scratch-off ticket paid off for Alex Contreras of Charlotte. He won $200,000!. The NC Education Lottery says Contreras bought his winning ticket at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville, NC. He won playing Bonus Bucks. He’s already traveled to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to take home his share of the winnings. He received $142,021 after taxes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
Mooresville, NC
Lifestyle
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shop N Save#Cox Media Group
cbs17

Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner. They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
townandtourist.com

30 Best Romantic Getaways In North Carolina (Hotels, Lodges, & More)

North Carolina is a Southeastern state known for its mild weather and world-class attractions. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it is home to several beaches, mountains, and forests. This beautiful destination is ideal for a romantic getaway any time of the year. North Carolina is the perfect choice for a...
TRAVEL
WSOC Charlotte

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
OREGON STATE
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy